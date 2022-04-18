Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Natasha Lyonne reveals the ‘mundane’ but very L.A. reason she and Fred Armisen broke up

A woman with red hair in a red dress linking arms with a man wearing glasses, fangs and a suit
Natasha Lyonne, left, and Fred Armisen arrive at the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
(Danny Moloshok / Invision/Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Couples break up for myriad reasons: incompatibility, long distance, infidelity or — if you’re Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen — over a swimming pool?

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Lyonne confirmed that she and Armisen split after living together in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also revealed the “mundane reason” for the breakup, which came down to, uh, conflicting lifestyle preferences.

“I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool,” the actor told THR.

“We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we’re still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool.”

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 23, 2019 -- Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne and Leslye Headland teamed up to create the new Netflix series Russian Doll. Natasha Lyonne also stars as Nadia in the series. Photographed at the Whitby Hotel in New York City. ( Rick Loomis / for the Los Angeles Times ) Assignment ID: 3069961

Television

‘Russian Doll’: Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland dissect their trippy Netflix comedy

What if you kept dying at your own birthday party?

Advertisement

According to Page Six, the “Russian Doll” star and the “Saturday Night Live” alum began dating around 2014 after Armisen’s “SNL” co-star Maya Rudolph introduced them. Armisen was previously married to actor Elisabeth Moss and singer Sally Timms.

“It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you’ve got to get your laps — I’m like Burt Lancaster in ‘The Swimmer,’” Lyonne continued.

“So, I got myself a house with a pool out in Los Angeles. So that’s the real scandal. I guess I finally am an actual bicoastal.”

Russian Doll

Television

Review: ‘Russian Doll,’ a beautiful puzzle of a series so good you’ll watch it twice

“Russian Doll,” which begins streaming in its eight-episode entirety Friday on Netflix, is a beautiful puzzle piece, a circular, multiplane, existential mystery-comedy set in the villages of Lower Manhattan.

Lyonne also spoke with THR about the highly anticipated return of her hit Netflix series, “Russian Doll,” which premiered in 2019. Season 2 of the dark comedy — starring Lyonne and Charlie Barnett as two New Yorkers trapped in a deadly time-loop — premieres Wednesday.

“Netflix and Universal allow me to assemble sort of the Avengers of the best lady writers that we can find,” said Lyonne, who created the show with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland.

“It’s the second time we’ve had an all-female writers room. They’re knockouts — such cerebral hotshots. ... A lot of it is a reference to the books that were with us from season one ... it’s a show where we can philosophically wonder: What does it mean to be alive?”

Entertainment & Arts
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement