Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Paris Hilton’s bodyguard learned you have to hustle to keep up with her at Coachella

A blond woman in a sparkly silver dress smiles while looking over her shoulder
Paris Hilton arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in September 2021.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Paris Hilton’s bodyguard isn’t “sliving” even if his client is.

Video of the socialite from Weekend 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival surfaced this weekend and showed her frolicking with a man from her entourage at the festival in Indio, Calif. She was trailed dutifully — and comically so — by her bodyguard who appeared to be struggling to keep up with “The Simple Life” alum’s latest flight of fancy.

“The way Paris Hilton’s bodyguard has to chase after her in the desert heat as she skips away,” said the meme-ready video, which was posted Sunday on TikTok and has garnered more than 6.6 million views. The user captioned it: “Cardi B’s bodyguard in the teacup vibes 😂 #parishilton #coachella #celebsatcoachella #parishiltonismymom”

BEVERLY HILLS-CA-NOVEMBER 15, 2019: Paris Hilton is photographed at home in Beverly Hills on Friday, November 15, 2019. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

Paris Hilton, Hollywood’s original influencer: ‘I just want people to know the real me’

Paris Hilton, businesswoman, DJ, influencer and former reality TV star, used to be tabloid fodder. After leaving the public spotlight, she’s now ready to tell her story.

Other users weighed in with humorous assessments of their own, including, “This is my husband every time I’m black out drunk” and “This is how my friends are chasing their toddlers once they learn to walk.”

Advertisement

The 41-year-old “Paris in Love” star acknowledged the viral clip and commented with “Sliving,” a term of her own making that compounds the affirmative terms “slay” and “living her best life.” (Hilton has nine trademarks pending for the catchphrase that encompass a range of lifestyle goods and accessories.) She also posted it on her Instagram Story.

Weekend 2 of the Coachella music festival kicked off Friday and featured surprise appearances from Lizzo, Hayley Williams and Kendrick Lamar, as well as headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd.

A man and a woman facing each other while singing into microphones on a stage

Music

Coachella Weekend 2 recap: Harry Styles and Lizzo light up the desert like nobody else

Lizzo, Hayley Williams and Kendrick Lamar made surprise appearances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend.

Entertainment & Arts
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement