Paris Hilton’s bodyguard learned you have to hustle to keep up with her at Coachella

Paris Hilton’s bodyguard isn’t “sliving” even if his client is.

Video of the socialite from Weekend 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival surfaced this weekend and showed her frolicking with a man from her entourage at the festival in Indio, Calif. She was trailed dutifully — and comically so — by her bodyguard who appeared to be struggling to keep up with “The Simple Life” alum’s latest flight of fancy.

“The way Paris Hilton’s bodyguard has to chase after her in the desert heat as she skips away,” said the meme-ready video, which was posted Sunday on TikTok and has garnered more than 6.6 million views. The user captioned it: “Cardi B’s bodyguard in the teacup vibes 😂 #parishilton #coachella #celebsatcoachella #parishiltonismymom”

Other users weighed in with humorous assessments of their own, including, “This is my husband every time I’m black out drunk” and “This is how my friends are chasing their toddlers once they learn to walk.”

The 41-year-old “Paris in Love” star acknowledged the viral clip and commented with “Sliving,” a term of her own making that compounds the affirmative terms “slay” and “living her best life.” (Hilton has nine trademarks pending for the catchphrase that encompass a range of lifestyle goods and accessories.) She also posted it on her Instagram Story.

Weekend 2 of the Coachella music festival kicked off Friday and featured surprise appearances from Lizzo, Hayley Williams and Kendrick Lamar, as well as headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd.