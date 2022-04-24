Coachella Weekend 2 recap: Harry Styles and Lizzo light up the desert like nobody else

Throwback jams and power duets set the tone for the second weekend of this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, featuring surprise appearances from Lizzo, Hayley Williams and Kendrick Lamar.

On Friday, headliner Styles and Lizzo joined forces for some disco-boyband fun. And rapper Baby Keem sent hip-hop fans into a frenzy by bringing out Lamar, his cousin, for a live performance of their Grammy-winning collab.

Headliner Billie Eilish sprinkled some pop-punk magic into her set with a little help from Paramore front-woman Williams on Saturday. Here’s a rundown of the best Coachella Weekend 2 moments so far.

Styles and Lizzo channel One Direction

Pop peers and besties Styles and Lizzo journeyed into the past for a fabulous duet of Gloria Gaynor’s disco classic “I Will Survive,” followed by a nostalgic rendition of the One Direction anthem “What Makes You Beautiful.”

(Former One Direction heartthrob Styles has repeatedly returned to his boy band roots in concert despite launching a wildly successful solo career five years ago.)

Draped in vibrant feather coats, the pair of hitmakers smiled, danced and harmonized, much to the glee of the lively audience. The musicians previously united onstage for a dynamic performance of Lizzo’s hit “Juice” after Styles’ cover of the track went viral in 2019.

“Last night was amazing,” Lizzo wrote Saturday on Instagram.

"[Styles] is a treasure, gods gift to rock n roll, the light that comes from him is real and infinite.. he makes being on stage in front of hundreds n thousands easy, cus it’s w a friend. His team is incredible— and baby them Gucci coats….?!?? Thank you H, like u said ‘until next time.’”

Lamar and Keem are cousin goals

It’s only fitting that Lamar stepped out to perform his verse from Keem’s “Family Ties,” which won the Grammy for rap performance earlier this month.

“Oh, s—!” Keem exclaimed as Lamar made his grand entrance and cheers erupted from the crowd. Feeding off the thundering bass and each other’s energy, the cousins bounced and rapped in unison as neon pyrotechnics lit up the stage.

Lamar also contributed to Keem’s performance of “Vent” from the latter’s 2021 album “The Melodic Blue.” The Pulitzer Prize-winning artist’s Coachella cameo came days after he announced that his long-anticipated new album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” is set to arrive May 13.

Coachella marks Lamar’s second major California concert performance this year after the hip-hop superstar joined forces with Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Dr. Dre for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

Eilish and Williams go full Paramore

Eilish and Williams threw it back to the early 2000s for an acoustic duet of Paramore’s pop-punk anthem “Misery Business.”

It’s worth noting that Paramore made a conscious decision in 2018 to stop performing “Misery Business” for “a really long time” after some deemed the song about two women competing for the same guy anti-feminist.

“Wow ... my first Coachella,” Williams said after embracing Eilish onstage. “Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!”

Williams later returned to the stage during the climactic second half of Eilish’s hit single “Happier Than Ever.”