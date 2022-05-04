13 ways to treat mom this Mother’s Day: Live music, dance, theater, movies and more

“M” is for the million things she gave you. “O” means only that you owe her a special outing on her special day. To that end, here’s our list of Mother’s Day offerings, including live music, dance, theater, movies, museum shows and more. As always, before you go, call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘New Horizons’

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica’s annual spring concert features company members, student dancers and guest artists sharing the stage for a program set to music by Barber, Tchaikovsky, Khachaturian, Strauss II, et al. Also included: a special Mother’s Day champagne reception. The Broad Stage, Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 2 p.m. Sunday. $45. westsideballet.com

‘Jane Austen Unscripted’

Attention, “Bridgerton” fans: Impro Theatre creates full-length Regency-era rom-coms in a garden setting in special outdoor performances of the company’s long-running hit show. Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank. 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. $50. garrymarshalltheatre.org

‘MOMentum Place’

Acrobats, aerialists, dancers and musicians strut their stuff on and/or above an outdoor stage in the return of this annual Mother’s Day celebration. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. 2 p.m. Sunday. $10-$60. theatricum.com

Advertisement

‘Freaky Friday’

Single mom Jamie Lee Curtis finds herself, ahem, trading places with rebellious teenage offspring Lindsay Lohan in this 2003 remake of Disney’s 1976 mother-daughter body-swap comedy. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 1 p.m. Sunday. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art

There’s always my mom’s favorite outing: LACMA. Current exhibitions include a celebration of the influential fashionista Lee Alexander McQueen and a campus-wide survey of works by acclaimed agitprop artist Barbara Kruger. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. $10-$25; ages 2 and younger are free; discounts available to L.A. County residents. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

The Mills Brothers

The latest iteration of the venerable Black vocal group known for such classic 1940s-50s chart-toppers as “Glow Worm” and “You Always Hurt the One You Love” performs two shows. Feinstein’s at Vitello’s, 4349 Tujunga Ave., Studio City. 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday. $45-$75; $20 food and drink minimum. feinsteinsatvitellos.com

David Sedaris

The bestselling author and humorist holds court for an evening of wry anecdotes and sly observations, and will also take part in a book signing after the show. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 7 p.m. Sunday. $39-$109. cap.ucla.edu

‘Tootsie’

If you think Mother’s Day is a real “drag,” have we got a show for you: The Tony-winning 2018 musical based on the 1982 comedy that starred Dustin Hoffman as an underemployed actor who does what he has to do to land a part on a soap opera. The Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $39 and up. broadwayinhollywood.com

Restoration Concerts

Concert pianist Robert Thies performs a romantic recital featuring works by Schubert, Schumann, Debussy, Rachmaninoff, Gershwin, et al. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. 4 p.m. Sunday. $20 at the door. friendsofsopaslibrary.org

‘Mamma Mia!’

Here we go again: Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and Amanda Seyfried star in this 2008 musical built around the songs of Swedish pop group ABBA. El﻿ectric Dusk Drive-In, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale. 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Lawn seating: $13, $25; vehicle plus driver: $28 ($8 for each additional passenger); front row VIP: $75 (four per vehicle only). eventbrite.com

‘Flamboyance: A Topiary Menagerie’

A leisurely stroll through South Coast Botanic Garden will reveal more than 100 trees and shrubberies sculpted to look like flamingos, monkeys, dolphins and other creatures great and small. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $5-$15; ages 4 and younger, free. southcoastbotanicgarden.org

‘Mother’s Day Flamenco & Champagne Dinner Experience’

World-class flamenco artists will burn up the stage as guests enjoy a three-course Spanish meal. Cafe Sevilla, 1870 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa. 5 p.m. Sunday. $89.50. eventbrite.com

‘You Haven’t Changed a Bit and Other Lies’

Three married couples in their 60s face aging with humor and grace in this 2011 musical created by playwright Jerry Mayer and son Steve Mayer. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $27.50, $35. santamonicaplayhouse.com