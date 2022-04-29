The newest, coolest L.A. and O.C. museum shows to see in May

Fantastical works by an acclaimed Japanese artist, a look back at a submerged prehistoric Los Angeles and an exploration of frescoes in Renaissance-era Rome make our May list of exhibitions across Southern California.

Check back here for weekly updates. And before you go, call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols. Here are the shows that have our attention:

New and upcoming

‘Dress Codes’

Iconic western fashion, from blue jeans to traditional Mexican dresses, is spotlighted in an exhibit of clothing, textiles, art and artifacts on display beginning May 22. Also on view: “The Silent West,” movie posters from the silent film era (ongoing). Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. $6-$14; children younger than 3 are free; reservations available online; walk-ups allowed. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

‘Tumbling Rose’

Painter and sculptor Iva Gueorguieva and dance artist Emma Portner’s large-scale, multimedia collaboration exploring the interconnectedness of painting, sound, dance and film, is on view through May 8 and includes a live dance performance on May 3. Benton Museum of Art, Pomona College, 120 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont; open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free; reservations required. pomona.edu

‘Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow’

Colorful paintings, sculpture and immersive environments created by the acclaimed Japanese artist are displayed in this special exhibit on view May 21 through Sept. 25. Also on view: the special exhibition “This Is Not America’s Flag,” featuring works by more than 20 artists including Alfredo Jaar and Jasper Johns (May 21 through Sept 25). The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Wednesday-Sunday. General admission: free; special exhibition pricing: $12, $18, free for ages 17 and under; advance timed-entry tickets required; no on-site standby line. (213) 232-6200. thebroad.org

‘Many’

Works by 12 L.A.-based multimedia artists artists are on view May 29 through Sept. 11. Also on view: the companion exhibit “Many More,” focusing on prints (May 29 through Sept. 11); “The Sum of the Parts: Dimensions in Quilting,” textile and multimedia works (May 29 through Sept. 11); “Daisy Hightower: An Installation by Rosalyn Myles,” mixed-media installation (through May 8); “Diedrick Brackens: heaven is a muddy riverbed,” exploring the L.A-based weaver and poet’s recurring use of the catfish as a motif (through May 8); “Jaishri Abichandani: Flower-Headed Children,” a survey of figurative sculptures and painted portraits by the New York-based artist (through May 8). Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $7, $9; Sundays are pay what you can; reservations required. craftcontemporary.org

‘Experience 51: Time’

This immersive multimedia collage created by Rick Carter and featuring works by eight other guest artists is on view May 5 through Sept. 17. ESMoA (El Segundo Museum of Art), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Open Thursday-Saturday. Free. (424) 277-1020. esmoa.org

‘The Lost Murals of Renaissance Rome’

The history of the dramatic narrative frescoes that were once commonplace in the Eternal City are explored in this exhibit on view May 31 through Sept. 4. Also on view: The companion exhibit “Judy Baca: Hitting the Wall,” detailing the creation of the artist’s famed mural on a downtown L.A. freeway underpass May 31 through Sept. 4; “Poussin and the Dance,” paintings by the influential 17th century French artist plus dance films created by local choreographers (through May 8); “Painted Prophecy: The Hebrew Bible Through Christian Eyes,” illuminated manuscripts from the Middle Ages that examine faith groups’ understanding of the Hebrew scriptures (through May 29); “In Focus: Writing for the Camera,” (through May 29). Getty Center, Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

‘Y Para Siempre ... Marco Antonio Solís’

The veteran Mexican singer and musician are celebrated in this career-spanning exhibit of musical instruments, handwritten lyrics, memorabilia, etc., on view May 21 through Aug. 14. Also on view: “100 Years of Peggy Lee” (through Sept. 5); “Marley: A Family Legacy” (through Oct. 16); “Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom” (through May 8). Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A. Closed Tuesdays. $12-$18; ages 4 and younger are free. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

‘Hidden History: Recounting the Shanghai Jewish Story’

The history of the Chinese city’s Jewish community, which became a safe haven for Jewish refugees during the Holocaust, is examined through documents, articles of clothing and personal artifacts on view through mid-August. Holocaust Museum LA, 100 the Grove Drive, L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $10, $15; students and California residents with valid ID, free; advance timed-entry tickets required. holocaustmuseumla.org

‘BeHere / 1942: A New Lens on the Japanese American’

This exhibit created by artist Masaki Fujihata uses archival photographs and augmented-reality technology to retell the story of the U.S. government’s dispossession, relocation and internment of Japanese American citizens during World War II; on view May 7 though Oct. 9. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $7, $16; reservations recommended, walk-ups available. (213) 625-0414. janm.org

‘Striking Figures: The Work of Francis De Erdely’

A survey of social realist paintings by the midcentury Los Angeles artist are on view May 14 through Oct. 23. Also on view: the family-friendly immersive installation “Look Up!” (through June 19); “Sky Space Time Change,” works from the permanent collection (through May 14). Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Closed Wednesdays. $9, $12; children 12 and younger are free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

‘The Portable Universe / El Universo en Tus Manos: Thought and Splendor of Indigenous Colombia’

This examination of ancient Colombian cultures, featuring approximately 400 examples of figurines, sculptures, housewares, etc., is in on view May 29 through Oct. 2. Also on view: “Mixpantli: Contemporary Echoes” (through June 12); “City of Cinema: Paris 1850–1907,” the origins of moviemaking are recalled through paintings, sculpture, posters, prints, photography and film (through July 10); “Barbara Kruger: Thinking of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You.,” works by the multimedia artist known for her visually striking collages that combine black-and-white images with boldface type (through July 17); “Lee Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse,” an exploration of the iconoclastic British fashion designer’s artistic process and influences (through Oct. 9). Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wednesdays. $10-$25; ages 2 and younger are free; discounts available to L.A. County residents. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

‘Embrace’

A group show of works by Korean American artists and others celebrating diversity in Los Angeles is on view May 5 through July 3. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. Open Mondays-Thursdays. $5. themuck.org

‘Abstract Art Beyond the Frame’

Abstract works that offer shifting perspectives are now on view. Also on view: “Pablo Rasgado: Time-Based,” multimedia works by the young Mexican artist, explore the effects of the passage of time. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Open Tuesdays-Fridays. $7, $10; younger than 12, free; advance purchase suggested. molaa.org

‘L.A. Underwater: The Prehistoric Sea Beneath Us’

This new ongoing exhibit uses rare fossils and multimedia elements to revisit Los Angeles’ distant past, when much of the region was submerged beneath the Pacific; opens May 2. Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exposition Blvd., L.A. Closed Tuesday. $8-$17; ages 2 and younger are free; reservations recommended, walk-ups welcome. (213) 763-DINO. nhm.org

‘Alternate Realities: Altoon, Diebenkorn, Lobdell, Woelffer’

Works from the museum’s collection that test the boundaries between 1950s-60s abstract expressionism and figurative painting are on view May 13 through Aug. 22. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Closed Tuesdays-Wednesdays. $12-$15; students, active military and ages 18 and younger are free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

‘American Artist: Shaper of God’

Newly commissioned videos and sculptures inspired by the life and writings of science fiction author Octavia E. Butler are on view May 28 through Aug. 20. Also on view: “Madeline Hollander: Tomorrow Will Be Nothing Like Today Will Be Nothing Like Tomorrow,” a climate-themed installation by the L.A.-based artist (through May 11). The Gallery at REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. redcat.org

‘Geomorphic: The Living Earth’

Abstract, nature-inspired paintings by Kay Zetlmaier are on view May 14 through Sept. 11. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 and 123 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. Closed Mondays-Tuesdays. $3, $4; free for students and museum members. santapaulaartmuseum.org

‘I’ll Have What She’s Having: The Jewish Deli’

The humble origins of the Jewish delicatessen in America are traced via photographs, menus, neon signage, etc., in this tasty exhibit on view through Sept. 5. Also on view: “Talking Back to Power: Projects by Aram Han Sifuentes,” textiles, sculptures, etc., that illuminate the working-class immigrant experience (through Sept. 14). Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Closed Mondays. $7-$12; special exhibition pricing: $13-$18; admission is free for everyone on Thursdays and for children younger than 2 every day; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

‘Andrea Fraser: This meeting is being recorded’

A 99-minute performance-based video exploring issues of race, gender, age and identity is on view May 22 through June 19. Also on view: “A Decade of Acquisitions of Works on Paper — Part II,” prints, drawings and photography-based pieces acquired in the last decade plus promised gifts (May 22 through Aug. 28); “Hammer Projects: Kiyan Williams,” installation of sculptural forms (May 28 through Aug. 28). UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

‘Analogues: Julie Shafer’

The photographic artist records images of man-made environmental devastation in this exhibit on view through Sept. 18. Also on view: “Breadth of Field: Field Cameras From the Larry Pierce Collection” (through Jan. 1); “Ebon: Fear of a Black Planet,” the art collective Black Kirby’s salute to one of the first Black comic-book superheroes, and the companion exhibit “Black Kirby X: Ten Years of Remix and Revolution” (through June 19). UCR Arts (California Museum of Photography, Culver Center of the Arts), 3824-34 Main St., Riverside. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free. ucrarts.ucr.edu

‘Gwynn Murrill: Animal Nature’

A decades-spanning retrospective of the artist’s animal sculptures — in wood, metal, clay and marble — is on view May 21 through July 31. Weisman Museum, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. arts.pepperdine.edu

‘Sonic Terrains in Latinx Art’

Works by Latinx sound artists past and present are presented in this exhibition on view through July 30. Vincent Price Art Museum (VPAM), East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

Continuing

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ newly opened shrine to all things cinema features exhibits exploring the art and craft of filmmaking, historic memorabilia including props and costumes, plus movie screenings, film series and artist talks. 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open daily. $15-$25; ages 17 and younger are free. Reservations required. (323) 930-3000. academymuseum.org

‘A Legacy of Loss: There Were No Roses There’

L.A.-based artist Jenny Yurshansky, the daughter of refugees from Soviet-era Moldova, explores family migration and exile in this exhibition on view through May 12. American Jewish University, Marjorie and Herman Platt Gallery, 15600 Mulholland Drive, L.A. Open by appointment only, Mondays-Thursdays and select Sundays. Free. arts.aju.edu

‘50 Bowls, 50 States, 50 Woodfires’

Nearly identical bowls crafted by artist Elaine Henry that were shipped around the country to be finished by different ceramic artists (through July 24). Also on view: “Ashwini Bhat: Imprinted, Assembling California,” sculptures, photographs and a video work by the San Francisco artist (through May 1). American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Fridays-Sundays. $7-$21; 12 and younger, free; pay what you can, the first Friday of each month; advance timed-entry tickets required. (909) 865-3146. amoca.org

‘how we are in time and space: Nancy Buchanan, Marcia Hafif and Barbara T. Smith’

Works by the three veteran artists and longtime friends (through June 12). Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Open by appointment, Friday-Sunday only. Free. armoryarts.org

‘Ann Phong: Re-Evaluating Normal’

The California artist’s large-scale paintings exploring the pandemic, social strife and environmental degradation are on display through May 21. Begovich Gallery, Cal State Fullerton, 800 N. State College Blvd. Open Tuesdays-Thursdays; Fridays by appointment. Free. fullerton.edu

‘Everest: Ascent to Glory’

The stories of the explorers and guides who first attempted to scale the world’s tallest mountain are told in photographs, film and artifacts in this exhibit on view through Aug. 28. Also on view: “All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives,” jewelry and accessories used in Disney and 20th Century Studios film are featured in this special-ticketed exhibition (through June 19). Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Closed Mondays. “All That Glitters”: $10-$25 (includes museum admission); general admission: $10-$15; children younger than 12 are free; advance purchase recommended. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

‘For Race and Country: Buffalo Soldiers in California’

The history of the U.S. Army’s all-Black frontier-era regiments is told through artifacts, audio interviews, photographs, period uniforms, etc., in this exhibit on view through Oct. 30. Also on view: “Matthew Thomas: Enlightenment,” multimedia works inspired by the artist’s explorations of Eastern philosophies and religions (through Aug. 7). California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. (213) 744-7432. caamuseum.org

‘Landscape Through the Eyes of Abstraction’

The concept of the traditional landscape painting is reimagined in multimedia works by noteworthy artists including Kim Abeles, Laddie John Dill and Claudia Parducci; through July 31. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks at the Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive. Open Thursday-Sunday. Free. (805) 405-5240. cmato.org

‘Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia’

Daily life in the capital of the ancient Khmer empire is illuminated through artifacts and a companion IMAX documentary in this special ticketed exhibition on view Sept. 5. California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Open daily. Permanent exhibits are free; special exhibitions, including IMAX films, vary in price. Reservations required. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free’

The influential rapper who died in 1996 is remembered in this exhibition featuring sound installations, poetry, personal effects and more; through July 4. The Canvas @ L.A. Live, Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard, downtown L.A. $19.50-$49.50. wakemewhenimfree.com

‘Norman Rockwell in the 1940s: A View From the American Homefront’

U.S. military members, factory workers and others during World War II are saluted in classic works by the American painter, on view through Oct. 2. Catalina Museum for Art & History, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $15, $17; kids 15 and younger are free with a paying adult; advance purchase recommended. catalinamuseum.org

‘Building the Essentials: Ferne Jacobs’

A retrospective of fiber art by the veteran L.A.-based artist is on view through June 18. Craft in America Center, 8415 W. 3rd St., L.A. Open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free. craftinamerica.org

‘Light & Matter: The Art of Matthew Brandt’

A career survey featuring more than 100 photographs and multimedia works is on view through Sept. 4. Also on view: “Evening Mile: The Paintings of Julika Lackner,” landscape paintings of Southern California at night (through May 1). Forest Lawn Museum, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. forestlawn.com

‘Lonesome Crowded West: Works from MOCA’s Collection’

This exhibit interrogating the mythos versus the reality of the American West is on view through Feb. 19. Also on view: “Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor,” videos, installations and sculptures by the Swiss multimedia artist (through June 6). The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Open Wednesdays-Mondays. Special ticketed exhibition costs $10-$18 (advance purchase required; each ticket is good for a free second visit); children younger than 12, free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

‘Persia: Ancient Iran and the Classical World’

An exhibition of royal sculpture, luxury objects, religious images, etc., on loan from museums in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, is on view through Aug. 8. Also on view: “Assyria: Palace Art of Ancient Iraq,” relief sculptures, on loan from the British Museum (through Sept. 5). The Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Closed Tuesdays. Free; advance reservations required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

‘Science and the Sublime: A Masterpiece by Joseph Wright of Derby’

The Enlightenment-era artist’s monumental 1768 painting “An Experiment on a Bird in the Air Pump,” on loan from the National Gallery in London, is exhibited along with other works from the Huntington’s collection; through May 30. Also on view: “Mapping Fiction,” exploring the geographies of fictional worlds in works by such authors as James Joyce, Lewis Carroll, Robert Louis Stevenson, J.R.R. Tolkien and Octavia E. Butler (through May 2); “A Garden of Words: The Calligraphy of Liu Fang Yuan,” concluding installment of this two-part exhibition showcasing contemporary Chinese calligraphy (through May 26). Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Closed Tuesdays. $13-$29; children younger than 4 are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

‘Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning’

Black political and cultural identities are explored in this two-decade survey of works by the Houston-based multidisciplinary artist, on view through May 29. Also on view: “Sara Cwynar: Apple Red/Grass Green/Sky Blue,” photo collages, digital images and video works by the New York-based artist (through May 29); “Minerva Cuevas: Female Earth,” site-specific mural by the Mexico City-based artist (through May 1). Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

‘The Art of the Ramen Bowl’

Beautifully decorated porcelain bowls are on display through July 5. Japan House Los Angeles, Ovation Hollywood, Level 2 Gallery, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Open daily. Free. japanhousela.com

‘Mammoths and Mastodons’

Fossils and exhibits recall the prehistoric mammals that once called Southern California home. La Brea Tar Pits and Page Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesday through Sunday. $7-$15; California teachers and EBT cardholders, active and retired military, and kids 2 and younger are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 763-3499. tarpits.org

‘Patriotism in Conflict: Fighting for Country and Comunidad’

The Chicano Moratorium of August 1970 is revisited via archival photographs, videos, printed materials and ephemera on view through June 19. Also on view: “L.A. Memo: Chicana/o Art from 1972-1989,” works by influential L.A.-based artists including Carlos Almaraz, Patssi Valdez, Teddy Sandoval and Judy Baca (through Aug. 14). LA Plaza de Cultural y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A. Thursday-Sundays. Free; reservations recommended. (213) 542-6200. lapca.org

‘Cazuelas y un recetario: Family Heirlooms’

Ongoing semi-permanent exhibit features objects related to Mexican and Mexican American cuisine. LA Plaza Cocina , 555 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. Open Monday-Friday. Free. laplazacocina.org

‘Family Album: Dannielle Bowman, Janna Ireland, and Contemporary Works from LACMA’

Images by artists of color inspired by the visual language of family photographs will be on view through June 4. LACMA’s Charles White Elementary School Gallery, 2401 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Saturdays only. Free. lacma.org

‘Andy Warhol: Selections From the Luckman Permanent Collection’

More than 70 works by the iconic Pop artist are on view. Luckman Gallery, Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. luckmanarts.org

‘Alex Gardner: We All Exist Right Now’

The painter and Long Beach native explores the interaction of people and spaces (through May 1). Also on view: “California Landscapes: Selections From the Permanent Collection” and “Recent Acquisitions 2019-2021” (through May 1). Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $10, $12; ages 12 and younger are free. (562) 439-2119. lbma.org

‘Old and New Dreams: Recent Acquisitions in a Collection’

Newly added pieces by Camille Henrot, Ian Cheng and others are exhibited with works from the museum’s collection; though Sept. 11. Also on view: “Building Art,” a new series of outdoor artworks created for MoCA’s facade, launches with the Derek Fordjour installation “Sonic Boom” (ongoing). Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA), 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free; special exhibitions, $10, $18. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

‘Arte Para la Gente’

A career retrospective of works by influential Chicana artist Margaret Garcia are on view through May 31. Also on view: “Crossing Borders,” works by artists who immigrated to, or whose parents immigrated to, the U.S. (through May 31). Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Open Thursday-Sunday. Free. venturamuseum.org

‘Archival Intimacies: Queering South/East Asian Diasporas’

The intersection of LGBTQ life and the immigrant experience in Southern California’s South Asian communities is explored in this multi-site project on view through May 29. ONE Archives at the USC Libraries, 909 W. Adams Blvd., L.A. Closed Sundays-Mondays. Free. one.usc.edu. Also at USC Pacific Asia Museum, Annex Gallery, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $7, $10; free for ages 17 and younger, and every second Sunday of the month; advance tickets recommended. (626) 787-2680. pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

‘Icons of Darkness’

This pop-up exhibition features props and costumes from classic sci-fi, fantasy, superhero and horror films, including the “Alien,” “Terminator,” “Batman” and “Harry Potter” franchises; through June 5. Ovation Hollywood, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Open daily. $15-$30. iconsofdarkness.com

‘Lowriders and Customs Vault Display’

Vintage examples of L.A.’s classic-car culture are now on display in the Legends Gallery. Also on view: “Pole Position: The Juan Gonzalez Formula 1 Collection,” examples of F1 race cars from across three decades (through June 5); “Cars of Film and Television,” vehicles from “Ghostbusters,” “Batman,” “Back to the Future,” etc. (ongoing). Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Special exhibition fee: $40-$65 (includes admission to the rest of the museum); regular admission: $11-$16; children younger than 4 are free; advance purchase required. (323) 930-2277. petersen.org

‘Are You With Me? Sonya Fe’

Oil paintings and mixed-media drawings by the contemporary Chicana artist; through May 29. Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Closed Monday-Tuesday. $3, $5; children younger than 12, active-duty military and veterans and family members: free. riversideartmuseum.org

‘Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources’

Works by the post-Impressionist painter are displayed with pieces by Monet, Gauguin, Delacroix, et al. as well as first editions of novels by Dickens, Tolstoy, et al., in this engrossing, special ticketed exhibition on view through May 22. Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. “Van Gogh” tickets: $10-$16; free for museum members and ages 6 and younger (regular admission: $6, $10; active-duty military and their families, and ages 6 and younger are free). sbma.net

‘Extraction: Earth, Ashes, Dust’

Works by Kim Abeles, Matthew Brandt and others are on view through May 14. Also on view: the group shows “Closer Now: Intimacy in a Rehabilitating Society” and “Darkroom: The Upshot of Trans-Effective Solidarity” (through May 14). Torrance Art Museum (TAM), 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Closed Sunday-Monday. Free. torranceartmuseum.com

‘Riding L.A.’

The history of public transit in the City of Angels is explored in this new pop-up installation presented by the Los Angeles Railroad Heritage Foundation. Union Station, Waiting Room Kiosk, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown L.A. Open daily. Free. unionstationla.com

‘Gosette Lubondo: Imaginary Trip’

The Congolese photographer explores past and present, the individual and society, the legacy of colonialism and the challenges of modern life in images on view through July 3. Also on view: “How Do You See This World?: The Art of Almighty God,” retrospective of paintings by Ghanaian artist Kwame Akoto (through May 8); “Aboriginal Screen-Printed Textiles From Australia’s Top End,” works by contemporary textile artists from northern Australia (through June 19). UCLA Fowler Museum, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

‘Bali: Agency and Power in Southeast Asia’

Aspects of Balinese life and culture are recorded in paintings collected by cultural anthropologists Gregory Bateson and Margaret Mead during fieldwork on the Indonesian island during the 1930s; on view through June 12. USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $7, $10; free for ages 17 and younger, and every second Sunday of the month; advance tickets recommended. (626) 787-2680. pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

‘The Medium Is the Message: Flags and Banners’

Government-issued flags and political banners from formerly communist countries are displayed with contemporary works in this exhibit on view through Oct. 23. Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Open Friday-Sunday. Free; reservations recommended for groups of six or more. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org