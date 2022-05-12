Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘Darkman,’ ‘They Live,’ ‘Carlos’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Ace in the Hole’ with ‘A Face in the Crowd’

This double bill pairs Billy Wilder’s black-and-white 1951 drama starring Kirk Douglas as an ethically challenged journalist with Elia Kazan’s black-and-white 1957 drama starring Andy Griffith as an ethically challenged TV star. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. May 13. $7-$12. academymuseum.org

‘Au Revoir les Enfants’

The headmaster at a Catholic boarding in France tries to keep several Jewish children from the clutches of the Nazis in Louis Malle’s autobiographical 1987 drama. In French and German with English subtitles. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. May 14. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Carlos’

The infamous Venezuelan-born terrorist known as “The Jackal” wreaks havoc across Europe and the Middle East in director Olivier Assayas’ fact-based, three-part 2010 miniseries starring Édgar Ramírez. Presented in 35mm with English subtitles. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. Parts 1 & 2, 7:30 p.m. May 13; Part 3, 8 p.m. May 14. $14-$24. secretmovieclub.com

‘Darkman’

Liam Neeson is a scientist with a particular set of skills, skills that make him a nightmare for the villains who left him nearly dead and horribly disfigured, in this 1990 superhero drama from “Evil Dead” and “Spider-Man” filmmaker Sam Raimi. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 4:45 and 10:15 p.m. May 14, 4:45 p.m. May 15. $7.50, $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Dracula’

Bela Lugosi’s dead, but the Hungarian-born actor was still very much alive when he starred as Bram Stoker’s aristocratic Transylvanian vampire in Tod Browning’s atmospheric 1931 chiller. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 2 p.m. May 14-15. $10; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Friday the 13th’

Get a grip on your triskaidekaphobia and revisit this seminal 1980 slasher flick about oversexed young camp counselors and the knife- and -ax-wielding homicidal maniac who hates them. With Kevin Bacon. Electric Dusk Drive-In, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale. 8:30 p.m. May 13. $20 per car plus $8 per passenger. electricduskdrivein.com

Also at Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 11 p.m. May 13. $19.50-$26.50; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

‘Jurassic Park’

It’s no “Billy and the Cloneasaurus,” but Steven Spielberg’s effects-laden 1993 adventure tale is still vastly superior to any of the knockoffs, sequels or reboots that followed in its dino-size footprints. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum star. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., Chinatown, downtown L.A. 8:30 p.m. May 13. $22. cinespia.org

‘A Little Princess’

A young girl, staying in a dreary boarding school whilst her father is off fighting in the Great War, brightens up the lives of those around her in Alfonso Cuarón’s magical 1995 adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic novel. Liesel Matthews stars. Presented in 35mm. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 11 a.m. May 14. $5. academymuseum.org

‘Rancho Notorious’

Marlene Dietrich runs a spread on the Mexican border where, for a price, outlaws on the lam can lay low for a spell in this 1952 crime drama directed by Fritz Lang. For ages 13 and older. Part of the “What Is a Western? Film Series.” Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. 1:30 p.m. May. 14. Included with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

‘Strangers on a Train’

A weekend-long four-film salute to master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock gets rolling with this taut 1951 thriller starring Farley Granger and Robert Walker and based on the Patricia Highsmith novel. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 p.m. May 14. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘Sunshine and Noir: 1980s L.A. Horror Marathon’

This butt-numbing six-film retrospective kicks off with John Carpenter’s satirical 1988 sci-fi/horror/action mashup “They Live” starring Roddy Piper and Keith David and concludes many, many hours later with Robert Vincent O’Neil’s tawdry 1984 sexploitation flick “Angel.” American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Noon, May 14. $20, $25. americancinematheque.com

35th Israel Film Festival

The latest edition of this annual showcase for features, documentaries and shorts from Israel continues with in-person screenings (through May 19) before moving online (May 21-26). Lumiere Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, and Laemmle Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino. Various showtimes. $13, $15; passes available. israelfilmfestival.com

