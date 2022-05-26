Six picks for your weekend: ‘Fancy Nancy,’ ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ a ‘Top Gun’ spoof and more

A classic ballet, a kid-friendly musical and an Oscar-winning 1946 drama make our short list of Southern California cultural offerings this Memorial Day weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Los Angeles Ballet launches a locally touring production of the Tchaikovsky favorite based on the classic fairytale. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $34 to $131; discounts available for students, children, seniors and active-duty military. Also in Westwood, June 3 and 4, and Glendale, June 11. losangelesballet.org

‘The Best Years of Our Lives’

The Hollywood Legion Theater marks Memorial Day with a screening of director William Wyler’s multi-Oscar-winning 1946 drama about three World War II veterans readjusting to life in their shared hometown. Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 3 p.m. Monday. $15; free for veterans, active-duty military and their families. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

‘Journey Out of Darkness’

L.A.-based Numi Opera salutes to Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Kurt Weill and other 20th century composers whose works were suppressed by the fascist regimes in their home countries in this one-night-only performance. The Broad Stage, Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7 p.m. Sunday. $35, $50. numiopera.org

Advertisement

30 Minute Musicals’ ‘Top Gun’

Danger zone! The 1986 blockbuster starring Tom Cruise as a hotshot fighter pilot comes in for an LGBTQ-themed spoofing in this irreverent stage show for adults only. The Cavern Club at Casita Del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; also June 3 and 4. $20. brownpapertickets.com

‘The Kitchen Table Project: A Time to Gather’

Invertigo Dance Theatre returns to live performance with a new, site-specific and interactive iteration of this project that began as a series of dance films, virtual experiences, etc., during the early days of the pandemic. Temple Israel of Hollywood, 7300 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday. $30. arts.tioh.org

‘Fancy Nancy’

Chance Theater reprises its long-running hit production of this family-friendly musical based on the children’s books about a little girl with one very big personality. Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center, Cripe Stage, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. 5 p.m. Sunday; other dates through June 19. $24 to $30; discounts available for children, seniors, students and military. chancetheater.com