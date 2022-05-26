Six picks for your weekend: ‘Fancy Nancy,’ ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ a ‘Top Gun’ spoof and more
A classic ballet, a kid-friendly musical and an Oscar-winning 1946 drama make our short list of Southern California cultural offerings this Memorial Day weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.
‘The Sleeping Beauty’
Los Angeles Ballet launches a locally touring production of the Tchaikovsky favorite based on the classic fairytale. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $34 to $131; discounts available for students, children, seniors and active-duty military. Also in Westwood, June 3 and 4, and Glendale, June 11. losangelesballet.org
‘The Best Years of Our Lives’
The Hollywood Legion Theater marks Memorial Day with a screening of director William Wyler’s multi-Oscar-winning 1946 drama about three World War II veterans readjusting to life in their shared hometown. Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 3 p.m. Monday. $15; free for veterans, active-duty military and their families. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
A Takashi Murakami exhibit at the Broad. ‘The Lost Murals of Renaissance Rome’ at the Getty. ‘L.A. Underwater’ at the Natural History Museum
‘Journey Out of Darkness’
L.A.-based Numi Opera salutes to Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Kurt Weill and other 20th century composers whose works were suppressed by the fascist regimes in their home countries in this one-night-only performance. The Broad Stage, Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7 p.m. Sunday. $35, $50. numiopera.org
30 Minute Musicals’ ‘Top Gun’
Danger zone! The 1986 blockbuster starring Tom Cruise as a hotshot fighter pilot comes in for an LGBTQ-themed spoofing in this irreverent stage show for adults only. The Cavern Club at Casita Del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; also June 3 and 4. $20. brownpapertickets.com
The actor teams up with director Joseph Kosinski and reunites with Val Kilmer in this grander, weightier sequel to the 1986 blockbuster.
‘The Kitchen Table Project: A Time to Gather’
Invertigo Dance Theatre returns to live performance with a new, site-specific and interactive iteration of this project that began as a series of dance films, virtual experiences, etc., during the early days of the pandemic. Temple Israel of Hollywood, 7300 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday. $30. arts.tioh.org
‘Fancy Nancy’
Chance Theater reprises its long-running hit production of this family-friendly musical based on the children’s books about a little girl with one very big personality. Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center, Cripe Stage, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. 5 p.m. Sunday; other dates through June 19. $24 to $30; discounts available for children, seniors, students and military. chancetheater.com
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.
Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
From the Oscars to the Emmys.
Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.