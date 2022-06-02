It’s the Queen’s Jubilee, but little Prince Louis’ funny faces are the life of the party

Prince Louis is all of us today.

The youngest of the Cambridges lost his little mind Thursday morning during the Trooping of the Colour, screaming his head off in London as royal family members appeared at the military parade that marks Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday each year and this year honors her Platinum Jubilee.

On hand with the 96-year-old queen — who made a brief appearance — to kick off the four-day celebration of her 70th year as monarch were Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge; and the three little Cambridge kiddos: George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4.

The queen’s birthday, which is actually April 21, is usually celebrated on the first Saturday in June. Charles represented the crown at the event, which the queen has almost never missed. However, she’s grown increasingly infirm in recent months.

In fact, Buckingham Palace announced later Thursday that due to “some discomfort” at the morning’s parade, the queen would not participate in Friday’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral. She is expected to take part in Thursday night’s beacon-lighting event at Windsor Castle, however.

Advertisement

At the parade, the family was in its traditional spot on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the queen showed up to cap the annual military parade, which this year featured more than 1,400 soldiers and 250 horses from the British army’s Household Division. Charles, William and Princess Anne all paraded on horseback while Camilla, Kate and the youngsters rode in a carriage.

Members of the royal family assemble on a Buckingham Palace balcony. (Paul Grover / Associated Press)

There was also a Royal Air Force flyover involving 70 planes, including 15 who flew over in a jubilee formation creating the number “70.”

In all, it was a noisy affair.

And Louis was cool with it all. Until he wasn’t. Alternately gazing toward the sky and scoping out the action on the ground, at one point he slapped his hands over his ears and screamed.

It must have felt really, really good.

All of Louis’ antics earned giggles from his elders, including the queen herself, People reported.

And when the youngest Cambridges made their carriage-ride debut, riding in the parade with their mom and Camilla, Kate had to stop little Louis from waving to the crowd a little too exuberantly, according to People.

Prince Louis, center, begins to lose it Thursday morning during the Trooping of the Colour in London. (Alastair Grant / Associated Press)

The children have appeared on the balcony before, but this was their first carriage ride after the parade was significantly scaled back the last two years due to COVID-19.

It was also a big first for a royal family that goes back centuries: This is the first Platinum Jubilee ever celebrated by a British monarch.