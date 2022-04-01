Advertisement
Movies

Will Smith resigns from the academy amid Oscars slap fallout

Will Smith makes a tearful speech with an Oscar in his hand
Will Smith accepts the lead actor Academy Award on Sunday for his performance as the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard.”
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Jen Yamato
Mark Olsen
Five days after sending a shockwave through Hollywood by striking presenter Chris Rock on live television, Oscar winner Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The resignation letter, obtained by The Times on Friday, apologizes not only to Rock but to other Academy Award nominees and winners.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” the statement read. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

