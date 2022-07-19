Move over, awards shows. Secret weddings are Hollywood’s new favorite ceremonies

Flashy, highly publicized weddings seem to be a thing of the past for Hollywood stars.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines this week for their hush-hush Las Vegas ceremony, but they weren’t the only celebrities to have secret unions in July. “Insecure‘s” Jay Ellis and “The Queen’s Gambit” actor Anya Taylor-Joy both secretly wed their significant others in low-key ceremonies.

On Monday, Jay Ellis revealed that he tied the knot with Serbian actor and advocate Nina Senicar with a grand ceremony July 9 in Italy.

“July 9th, 2022... Per sempre,” the actor captioned his Instagram post. “Per sempre” translates to “forever” in English. Senicar shared the same post on her account. According to Vogue, which shared the news Monday, Ellis and Senicar married in Villa Mangiacane, nearly seven years after they met. Ellis proposed to Senicar in January 2019. Their original wedding date of July 9, 2020, was postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Taylor-Joy quietly wed musician Malcolm McRae. Neither revealed their marriage on social media, but Page Six reported that the couple married in a courthouse ceremony before heading to Australia, where Taylor-Joy would be filming “Furiosa.” The website said that the couple was seen Monday in Sydney with Taylor-Joy donning her engagement ring. Sources told Page Six that Taylor-Joy and McRae will host a larger ceremony when they return to the United States.

Back in April, Taylor-Joy told British Vogue that in McRae, she “finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time and it works really well.”

Representatives for Taylor-Joy did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Other couples who quietly tied the knot this year include “Power of the Dog” co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons and musician Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. And “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” actor Elizabeth Olsen and musician Robbie Arnett revealed just last month that after getting engaged in 2019, they had eloped before the COVID-19 pandemic.