Anya Taylor-Joy reveals she married Malcolm McRae two years ago — on April Fools’ Day

Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy confirmed on Monday that they had an April Fools’ Day wedding in New Orleans two years ago.

Anya Taylor-Joy confirmed Monday that she got married — two years ago — and it’s no April Fools’ joke.

“The Queen’s Gambit” and “Super Mario Bros. Movie” star shared details about her Big Easy nuptials on Instagram, posting images from the romantic day to mark her second wedding anniversary with her husband, musician Malcolm McRae.

“Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans,” the 27-year-old wrote. “The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever.”

Advertisement

“Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest,” she added.

In a video clip, Taylor-Joy plays with her delicate veil and shows off her wedding gown, a custom Dior confection that she said was “beautifully embroidered with our love story.” A close-up of the dress showed a hummingbird embroidered onto the corset. Her post also showcased a plate of graphic desserts, which Taylor-Joy confirmed were “anatomically correct heart cakes.”

“Yes, I am the vampire Lestat,” she said, quipping about Anne Rice’s infamous literary character. She also shared an Instagram story of her crossing arms with her husband as they took bites of the heart cakes.

Actor and model Cara Delevingne and photographer Sebastián Faena were among the couple’s guests and were featured in the images.

On Tuesday, McRae marked the anniversary with his Instagram entry that featured a dramatic portrait of his wife perched in front of a cathedral organ.

“I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful,” the “Daisy Jones & the Six” actor wrote.

According to People, Taylor-Joy and McRae first met at the premiere of her Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit” in March 2021. Days later, McRae, who performs with the band More, wrote a song for the star and shared a clip of him performing it on Instagram. The couple made a public appearance together a year later at the CAA pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles, about a month before their New Orleans nuptials.

Advertisement

Rumors about Taylor-Joy’s marriage swirled in the summer of 2022 after Page Six reported that she quietly wed in a courthouse ceremony before heading to Australia to film “Furiosa,” with plans to host a larger celebration when she returned to the United States.

Incidentally, that April, the “Dune: Part Two” actor told British Vogue that in McRae, she “finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time and it works really well.”

The couple hosted a larger celebration for their friends in Venice last October, an event reported to be their official wedding ceremony attended by Delevingne, Evan Ross, Miles Teller, Nicholas Hoult and Julia Garner. Taylor-Joy also wore the Dior hummingbird gown on that occasion.

Representatives for Taylor-Joy and McRae did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment.