The newest, coolest L.A. and O.C. museum shows to see in August

A salute to artist Cy Twombly, artworks from Africa and the Academy Museum’s celebration of Black cinema make our August list of museum exhibitions across Southern California.

Check back here for weekly updates. And before you go, call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols. Here are the shows that have our attention:

New and upcoming

‘Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971’

The contributions of Black directors, actors and industry workers to the art of film are saluted through screenings, film clips, photographs, movie posters, etc., on view Aug. 21 through April 9. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open daily. $15-$25; ages 17 and younger and EBT cardholders, free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (323) 930-3000. academymuseum.org

‘Christina Fernandez: Under the Sun’

Photographic installations by the L.A.-based artist are juxtaposed with objects from the museum’s collection to examine issues of cultural identity, labor, etc., in this exhibit on view Aug. 24 through Dec. 18. Also on view: “Kameelah Janan Rasheed: Worshipping at the Altar of Certainty,” a site-specific installation featuring large-scale prints, collages, sculpture, etc. (Aug. 24 through Dec. 18). Benton Museum of Art, Pomona College, 120 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont; open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free; reservations required. pomona.edu

‘Cy Twombly: Making Past Present’

The acclaimed artist’s fascination with ancient Greece and Rome is explored through paintings, drawings, prints and sculpture on view Aug. 2 through Oct. 30. Also on view: “Reinventing the Américas: Construct. Erase. Repeat.,” a new exhibit that counters traditional colonial-era narratives, includes pieces by contemporary Indigenous artist Denilson Baniwa (Aug. 23 through Jan. 8); “Eighteenth-Century Pastels” (Aug. 30 through Feb. 26); “Powder and Light: Late 19th-Century Pastels” (through Aug. 14); “The Fantasy of the Middle Ages,” an exhibition exploring how iconic images and stories from the medieval Europe have inspired works of art through the centuries (through Sept. 11). Getty Center, Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

‘Yassi Mazandi: Language of the Birds’

This kinetic sculpture inspired by an epic 12th century Persian poem is on view Aug. 14 through June 19. Also on view: “Conversing in Clay: Ceramics From the LACMA Collection,” vintage pieces displayed in dialogue with contemporary works (Aug. 7 through May 21); “Archive of the World: Art and Imagination in Spanish America, 1500–1800,” works illustrating the convergence of Indigenous, European, Asian and African art in the colonial era (through Oct. 30). Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wednesdays. $10-$25; ages 2 and younger are free; L.A. County youth (17 and younger) and one guest, free; free after 3 p.m. weekdays for L.A. County residents with valid ID. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

‘Points of Intersection (Immersive Constructivism)’

Serbian American artist Daniela Soberman interrogates the concept of home in this installation on view Aug. 6 through Nov. 5. Long Beach Museum of Art Downtown, 356 E. 3rd St., Long Beach. Closed Monday-Wednesday. Free. lbma.org

‘Going Wild’

Available in-person and online, this multimedia collaboration between author Melina Sempill Watts and painter Jeff Sojka imagines existence from the perspective of a centuries-old California live oak tree; opens Aug. 26. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Open Thursday-Sunday. Free. venturamuseum.org

‘Modernism in Miniature’

Small-scale works by midcentury artists including Paul Klee, Marcel Duchamp and Claes Oldenburg are displayed in this intimate exhibition on view Aug. 12 through Jan. 9. Also on view: “Alternate Realities: Altoon, Diebenkorn, Lobdell, Woelffer,” works from the museum’s collection that test the boundaries between 1950s-60s abstract expressionism and figurative painting (through Aug. 22). Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Closed Tuesdays-Wednesdays. $12-$15; students, active military and ages 18 and younger are free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

‘The LA 6 and the Underground’

The photographers’ collective examines life in marginalized communities in Los Angeles in this exhibition on view through Sept. 10. Also on view: “B-LA Connect,” works by Berlin-based artists (through Sept 10); “Crossed Transmission,” a sound and video installation by Cannabalistic Caterpillar (through Sept 10). Torrance Art Museum (TAM), 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Closed Sunday-Monday. Free. torranceartmuseum.com

‘Particular Histories: Provenance Research in African Arts’

Efforts to trace the origins of works of art from colonial-era Africa are detailed in this exhibition on view through Nov. 13. Also on view: “Gosette Lubondo: Imaginary Trip,” works by the Congolese photographer (through Sept. 30). UCLA Fowler Museum, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

‘At the Table’

The interconnectedness of food and community, before and during the pandemic, is explored in this group exhibition on view through Dec. 4. Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Open by appointment, Friday-Sunday only. Free. armoryarts.org

‘Life Cycles: A Bamboo Exploration’

This site-specific, immersive bamboo installation by Tanabe Chikuunsai IV is on view through Jan. 15. Japan House Los Angeles, Ovation Hollywood, Level 2 Gallery, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Open daily. Free. japanhousela.com

Continuing

‘Connected Spaces: Cheryl Ann Thomas + Michael F. Rohde’

Ceramic sculptures by California artist Thomas and woven tapestries by her longtime friend Rohde; through Aug. 21; “Blooop by Alina Hayes,” ceramic sculptures (through Aug. 28). American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Fridays-Sundays. $7-$21; 12 and younger, free; pay what you can, the first Friday of each month; advance timed-entry tickets required. (909) 865-3146. amoca.org

‘Dress Codes’

Iconic western fashion, from blue jeans to traditional Mexican dresses, is spotlighted in an exhibit of clothing, textiles, art and artifacts (ongoing). Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. $6-$14; children younger than 3 are free; reservations available online; walk-ups allowed. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

111th Annual Gold Medal Exhibition

This juried exhibition of more than 200 paintings and sculptures by members of the historic California Art Club is on view through Aug. 21. Also on view: “Everest: Ascent to Glory,” the stories of the explorers and guides who first attempted to scale the world’s tallest mountain are told in photographs, film and artifacts (through Aug. 28). Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Closed Mondays. $10-$15; children younger than 12 are free; advance purchase recommended. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

‘Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow’

Colorful paintings, sculpture, immersive environments and augmented-reality experiences created by the acclaimed Japanese artist are displayed in this special exhibit on view through Sept. 25. Also on view: the special exhibition “This Is Not America’s Flag,” featuring works by more than 20 artists including Alfredo Jaar and Jasper Johns (through Sept 25). The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Wednesday-Sunday. General admission: free; special exhibition pricing: $12, $18, free for ages 17 and under; advance timed-entry tickets required; no on-site standby line. (213) 232-6200. thebroad.org

‘For Race and Country: Buffalo Soldiers in California’

The history of the U.S. Army’s all-Black frontier-era regiments is told through artifacts, audio interviews, photographs, period uniforms, etc., in this exhibit on view through Oct. 30. Also on view: “Matthew Thomas: Enlightenment,” multimedia works inspired by the artist’s explorations of Eastern philosophies and religions (through Aug. 7); “Body + Text: Selections From the Permanent Collection” (through Aug. 7). California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. (213) 744-7432. caamuseum.org

‘Asteroid Hunters 3D’

The origins of, and threat posed by, giant rocks careening around the solar system are detailed in this new IMAX film on view through Sept. 5. Also on view: “Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia” (through Sept. 5). California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Open daily. Permanent exhibits are free; special exhibitions, including IMAX films, vary in price. Reservations required. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free’

The influential rapper who died in 1996 is remembered in this exhibition featuring sound installations, poetry, personal effects and more; through Sept. 5. The Canvas @ L.A. Live, Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard, downtown L.A. $19.50-$49.50. wakemewhenimfree.com

‘Norman Rockwell in the 1940s: A View From the American Homefront’

U.S. military members, factory workers and others during World War II are saluted in classic works by the beloved American painter, on view through Oct. 2. Catalina Museum for Art & History, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $15, $17; kids 15 and younger are free with a paying adult; advance purchase recommended. catalinamuseum.org

‘Cheech Collects’

The inaugural exhibit at this new museum features highlights from comic and namesake Cheech Marin’s vast collection of Chicano art; through June 2023. The Cheech (the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture at Riverside Art Museum), 3581 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Open seven days (closed Tuesdays in August). $15.95 for adults and $10.95 for students and seniors (include admission to the Riverside Art Museum); children 12 and younger, active-duty military and veterans and family members: free. riversideartmuseum.org

‘Many’

Works by 12 L.A.-based multimedia artists artists are on view through Sept. 11. Also on view: the companion exhibit “Many More,” focusing on prints (through Sept. 11); “The Sum of the Parts: Dimensions in Quilting,” textile and multimedia works (through Sept. 11). Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $7, $9; Sundays are pay what you can; reservations required. craftcontemporary.org

‘Location Services: Jewelry Perspectives on Time & Place’

Pieces crafted by artisans Demitra Thomloudis, Kerianne Quick and Motoko Furuhashi are on view through Sept. 10. Craft in America Center, 8415 W. 3rd St., L.A. Open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free. craftinamerica.org

‘Emotions at Play With Pixar’s ‘Inside Out’’

This kid-friendly interactive exhibit inspired Disney and Pixar’s 2015 animated tale is on view through Sept. 11. Discovery Cube Los Angeles, 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $13.95-$19.95; advance timed entry tickets required. discoverycube.org

‘Experience 51: Time’

This immersive multimedia collage created by Rick Carter and featuring works by eight other guest artists is on view through Sept. 17. ESMoA (El Segundo Museum of Art), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Open Thursday-Saturday. Free. (424) 277-1020. esmoa.org

‘Light & Matter: The Art of Matthew Brandt’

A career survey featuring more than 100 photographs and multimedia works is on view through Sept. 4. Forest Lawn Museum, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. forestlawn.com

‘Lonesome Crowded West: Works From MOCA’s Collection’

This exhibit interrogating the mythos versus the reality of the American West is on view through Feb. 19. The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Open Wednesdays-Mondays. Special ticketed exhibition costs $10-$18 (advance purchase required; each ticket is good for a free second visit); children younger than 12, free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

‘Assyria: Palace Art of Ancient Iraq’

Relief sculptures on loan from the British Museum are on view through Sept. 5). Also on view: “Persia: Ancient Iran and the Classical World,” royal sculpture, luxury objects, religious images, etc., on loan from museums in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East (through Aug. 8). The Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Closed Tuesdays. Free; advance reservations required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

‘On the Red Carpet’

This ongoing exhibit has been updated with red-carpet fashions worn by Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, Gloria Estefan and others. Also on view: “Y Para Siempre ... Marco Antonio Solís,” a career-spanning exhibit celebrating the veteran Mexican singer and musician (through Aug. 14). Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A. Closed Tuesdays. $12-$18; ages 4 and younger are free. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

‘Drawing Down the Moon’

Humanity’s relationship to our nearest celestial neighbor is interrogated through images and objects from the ancient past through the present day; through Sept. 11. Also on view: “A Decade of Acquisitions of Works on Paper — Part II,” prints, drawings and photography-based pieces acquired in the last decade plus promised gifts (through Aug. 28); “Andrea Bowers,” the internationally acclaimed L.A.-based multimedia artist and activist is celebrated in this two-decade retrospective (through Sept. 4). UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

‘Hidden History: Recounting the Shanghai Jewish Story’

The history of the Chinese city’s Jewish community is told through documents, articles of clothing and personal artifacts on view through mid-August. Holocaust Museum LA, 100 the Grove Drive, L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $10, $15; students and California residents with valid ID, free; advance timed-entry tickets required. holocaustmuseumla.org

‘100 Great British Drawings’

Works by John Constable, Thomas Gainsborough, J.M.W Turner, et al., drawn from the museum’s collection are on view through Sept. 5. Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Closed Tuesdays. $13-$29; children younger than 4 are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

‘The Condition of Being Addressable’

Works exploring the position and movement of body in public and private spaces are displayed in this decades-spanning group exhibition on view through Sept. 4. Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

‘BeHere / 1942: A New Lens on the Japanese American’

This exhibit created by artist Masaki Fujihata uses archival photographs and augmented-reality technology to retell the story of the U.S. government’s dispossession, relocation and internment of Japanese American citizens during World War II; though Oct. 9. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $7, $16; reservations recommended, walk-ups available. (213) 625-0414. janm.org

‘Mammoths and Mastodons’

Fossils and exhibits recall the prehistoric mammals that once called Southern California home. La Brea Tar Pits and Page Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesday through Sunday. $7-$15; California teachers and EBT cardholders, active and retired military, and kids 2 and younger are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 763-3499. tarpits.org

‘Arte Para la Gente: The Collected Works of Margaret Garcia’

Paintings by the veteran Chicana muralist are on view through June 11. Also on view: “L.A. Memo: Chicana/o Art from 1972-1989,” works by influential L.A.-based artists including Carlos Almaraz, Patssi Valdez, Teddy Sandoval and Judy Baca (through Aug. 14). LA Plaza de Cultural y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A. Thursday-Sundays. Free; reservations recommended. (213) 542-6200. lapca.org

‘Abuelita’s Kitchen: Mexican Food Stories”

This multimedia exhibition celebrating Mexican and Mexican American grandmothers is on view through Sept. 2. Also on view: “Cazuelas y un recetario: Family Heirlooms,” objects related to Mexican and Mexican American cuisine (through December 2023). LA Plaza Cocina, 555 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. Open Monday-Friday. Free. laplazacocina.org

‘Black and White: Contemporary Art from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation’

Thirty artworks that are informed or inspired by the interplay of the colors black and white are on view through Oct. 9. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Closed Wednesdays. $9, $12; children 12 and younger are free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

‘Jawlensky and Kandinsky: The Milton Wichner Collection’

Works by these two seminal Modernist painters are on view through Oct. 2. Also on view: “Loveline,” a group show examining the line between real and virtual experiences (through Oct. 2). Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $10, $12; ages 12 and younger are free. (562) 439-2119. lbma.org

‘Under Pressure: New Works by Bret Price’

Works by the Orange County sculptor are on view through Sept. 18. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. Open Mondays-Thursdays. $5. themuck.org

‘Old and New Dreams: Recent Acquisitions in a Collection’

Newly added pieces by Camille Henrot, Ian Cheng and others are exhibited with works from the museum’s collection; though Sept. 11. Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA), 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free; special exhibitions, $10, $18. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

‘10 Years’

The museum celebrates its first decade with a selection of solo and group shows on view through Aug. 21. Museum of Art & History (MOAH), 665 W. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster. Closed Mondays. Free; suggested donation, $5 for general admission, $3 for seniors and students. (661) 723-6250. lancastermoah.org

‘Abstract Art Beyond the Frame’

Abstract works that offer shifting perspectives. Also on view: “Pablo Rasgado: Time-Based,” multimedia works by the young Mexican artist, explore the effects of the passage of time; “The Persistence of the Body: Three Matters,” group show exploring the body as subject and object. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Open Tuesdays-Fridays. $7, $10; younger than 12, free; advance purchase suggested. molaa.org

‘The Brain Without Organs: The Aporia of Care’

Neon installations and blacklight paintings by Warren Neidich; through Sept. 25. Museum of Neon Art, 216 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $5-$10; ages 12 and younger and veterans, free. neonmona.org

‘L.A. Underwater: The Prehistoric Sea Beneath Us’

This new ongoing exhibit uses rare fossils and multimedia elements to revisit Los Angeles’ distant past, when much of the region was submerged beneath the Pacific. Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exposition Blvd., L.A. Closed Tuesday. $8-$17; ages 2 and younger are free; reservations recommended, walk-ups welcome. (213) 763-DINO. nhm.org

‘Surrealism Now!’

Works by contemporary artists inspired by the Surrealist movement; through Aug. 20. Orange County Center for Contemporary Art, 117 N. Sycamore St., Santa Ana. Open Fridays-Sundays. Free. (714) 667-1517. occca.org

‘Icons of Darkness’

This pop-up exhibition features props and costumes from classic sci-fi, fantasy, superhero and horror films, including the “Alien,” “Terminator,” “Batman” and “Harry Potter” franchises; through Sept. 4. Ovation Hollywood, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Open daily. $15-$30. iconsofdarkness.com

‘Andy Warhol: Cars — Works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection’

Paintings by the legendary Pop artist are displayed with the vehicles they depict in this exhibit on view through Jan. 22. Also on view: “Bond in Motion,” featuring cars, motorcycles, boats and other vehicles used in James Bond films through the decades (through Oct. 23). Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open daily. $12-$19 (special exhibition fees vary); children younger than 4 are free; advance purchase required. (323) 930-2277. petersen.org

‘American Artist: Shaper of God’

Newly commissioned videos and sculptures inspired by the life and writings of science fiction author Octavia E. Butler are on view through Oct. 20. The Gallery at REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. redcat.org

‘Cold War: Soviets, Spies and Secrets’

New interactive exhibit is on view through March 31. Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Open daily. $13-$23; ages 4 and younger, free. nixonlibrary.gov

‘Made in Plain Site’

Works created during happenings at the museum over the last decades are on view through Oct. 2. Also on view: “What would you say?: Activist Graphics From the Los Angeles County Museum of Art,” touring exhibit explores the use of art and design to promote social-justice causes (through Aug. 7). Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Open seven days (closed Tuesdays in August). $15.95 for adults and $10.95 for students and seniors (includes admission to the Cheech); children 12 and younger, active-duty military and veterans and family members: free. riversideartmuseum.org

‘Going Global: Abstract Art at Mid-Century’

The rise of abstract art in the 1940s-1950s is examined in this exhibit on view through Sept. 25. Also on view: “The Lens of Architecture: Photography, Buildings, and Meaning” (through Aug. 7); “Greco-Roman: Visions of Antiquity in 19th-Century Photography” (through Sept. 3). Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $6, $10; active-duty military and their families, and ages 6 and younger are free. sbma.net

‘Hiroko Yoshimoto: New Works’

Forty new works by the Ventura-based artist are on view through Nov. 6. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 and 123 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. Closed Mondays-Tuesdays. $3, $4; free for students and museum members. santapaulaartmuseum.org

‘I’ll Have What She’s Having: The Jewish Deli’

The humble origins of the Jewish delicatessen in America are traced via photographs, menus, neon signage, etc., in this tasty exhibit on view through Sept. 5. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Closed Mondays. $7-$12; special exhibition pricing: $13-$18; admission is free for everyone on Thursdays and for children younger than 2 every day; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

‘Variations of Place: Southern California Impressionism in the Early 20th Century’

On view through Sept. 3. UC Irvine Jack and Shanaz Langson Institute and Museum of California Art (interim location), 18881 Von Karman Ave., Irvine. Closed Sunday-Monday. Free. imca.uci.edu

‘Riding L.A.’

The history of public transit in the City of Angels is explored in this new pop-up installation presented by the Los Angeles Railroad Heritage Foundation. Union Station, Waiting Room Kiosk, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown L.A. Open daily. Free. unionstationla.com

‘Alexis Pike: Color Me Lucky’

The photographer interrogates desire, sexuality, gender roles and thrill-seeking in this new exhibit inspired by legendary daredevil Evel Knievel; though Nov. 6. UCR Arts (California Museum of Photography, Culver Center of the Arts), 3824-34 Main St., Riverside. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free. ucrarts.ucr.edu

‘Off Kilter: Power and Pathos’

Sandra Low, Keiko Fukazawa and Kim-Trang Tran explore sociopolitical issues in works on view through Sept. 4. USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Open Wednesdays through Sundays. $7, $10; free for ages 17 and younger, and every second Sunday of the month; Thursdays, pay what you wish; advance tickets recommended. (626) 787-2680. pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

‘The Medium Is the Message: Flags and Banners’

Government-issued flags and political banners from formerly communist countries are displayed with contemporary works in this exhibit on view through Oct. 23. Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Open Friday-Sunday. Free; reservations recommended for groups of six or more. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org