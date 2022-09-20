Paris Hilton employing a detective, a dog whisperer and a psychic to find her lost dog

Paris Hilton has lost another furry friend more than seven years after the death of her longtime companion Tinkerbell the Chihuahua.

This time, the media personality’s Diamond Baby has gone missing. On Monday, Hilton posted on Instagram that her latest Chihuahua went missing last Wednesday. She said the dog may have escaped while she was out doing a photo shoot and movers were removing furniture from her Beverly Hills home.

“My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door but we still haven’t found her,” she captioned her Instagram collection of Diamond Baby videos and pics. “We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog finding drones now. I’m doing everything in my power to get her back.”

The “Simple Life” star’s Hilton Pets Instagram page shared an official missing poster for the female dog. According to the notice, Diamond Baby is a small, black and brown Chihuahua who “is a little shy and will go belly up if you try to carry her.” The post also said Diamond Baby was last spotted around Mulholland Drive and Clerendon Road in Beverly Hills.

“I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here,” Hilton continued. “Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me.”

She added that she was initially hesitant to put out a missing notice to the public, “because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety.” Hilton encouraged her Instagram followers to reach out to finddiamondbaby@gmail.com if they had any information about her missing pet.

“There will be a big reward for her return and NO questions asked,” she said.

On Tuesday, Hilton followed up her original post with an Instagram video that stitched together several clips of her missing dog.

“My name is Diamond Baby and I’m lost. I’ve been missing since last week,” said the clip, seemingly through Diamond Baby’s perspective. “I miss my family. Have you seen me? Please help me to get back home.”