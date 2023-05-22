Paris Hilton announces the death of her beloved Chihuahua with a heartfelt eulogy

Harajuku B—, one of Paris Hilton’s famous Chihuahuas, has died.

The hotel heiress confirmed HB’s death via Instagram on Monday. The dog was 23.

In a touching tribute, Hilton wrote, “Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku B—. For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments. She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber. Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now. She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way.”

Hilton adopted HB while visiting Tokyo. She was shopping in the Harajuku district when she discovered the Chihuahua in a dilapidated pet store and felt the tiny pup needed rescuing.

Gwen Stefani had recently released her debut solo album, “Love.Angel.Music.Baby,” which featured the track “Harajuku Girls,” so as a play on the pop culture moment and to honor her pooch’s country of origin, Hilton gave her the slightly profane name “Harajuku B—.”

HB was a picky eater who enjoyed spending time at the beach and divided her time between homes in Malibu and Beverly Hills. She and several siblings shared an air-conditioned luxury canine mansion, complete with couches, crown molding, a chandelier and a stocked wardrobe filled with outfits designed by Hilton. However, she preferred to sleep beside Hilton in the main mansion.

She made several television and social media appearances over the course of her career, including a cameo with Cesar Millan in “The Dog Whisperer.”

“From the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days,” Hilton continued on Instagram. “We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears.”

The bereaved pop culture icon concluded by thanking HB for blessing her with unconditional love and wishing the pup a peaceful rest.

“You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade.”