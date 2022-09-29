Kanye West changed his Instagram photo to this ‘Kardashians’ star ‘out of peace’

Social media users were scratching their heads after Ye’s latest Instagram stunt.

On Wednesday, the “Donda” rapper changed his Instagram profile picture to a glamour shot of Kris Jenner, his former mother-in-law, months after publicly feuding with the “Kardashian” star’s family on social media. The picture is the same one Jenner has on her Instagram profile.

“Why did Kanye West change his IG profile pic to Kris Jenner? Lol,” asked model Brittany Martinez on Thursday.

“Guys I have [a] serious question. Why tf does Kanye West has Kris Jenner as profile pic on Insta?” questioned another Twitter user.

The answer? Seemingly to rebuild bridges with the Kardashian-Jenners, the rapper said.

“I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect,” the rapper clarified in all caps on an Instagram story posted Wednesday evening. “Let’s change the narrative.”

The gesture seemed to be the rapper’s latest efforts at making amends to Jenner and her daughter, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Last Thursday, Ye spoke to “Good Morning America” and said he was sorry for comments he made on social media about Kardashian, her family and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” the rapper said to ABC News’ Linsey Davis. “But also, ain’t nobody else finna be causing no stress either.”

He said Kardashian, with whom he shares four young children, needs to “be least stressed and at best sound mind, and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

Earlier in September, West put Kardashian and her mother on blast in since-deleted Instagram posts. The former couple, who filed for divorce in 2021, butted heads over which schools their children would attend. West suggested their children split their education between private school Sierra Canyon and his Donda Academy.

In another leaked text message exchange posted by West, Kardashian said Jenner begged the rapper “to please stop mentioning my name.”

“I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” Jenner said via Kardashian’s text.

In the “Good Morning America” interview, West said he fought for authority in his marriage, in the same way he fought for his brand collaborations with Gap and Adidas.

“It was all of a kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created,” he said. “I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. There’s a parallel, and the parallel does touch on discrimination.”