Grey Poupon’s Don’t Worry Dijon wants a taste of Olivia Wilde’s salad-dressing drama

Don’t worry, darling: Olivia Wilde’s “special” salad dressing recipe is for everyone. Even Grey Poupon.

The mustard brand went out on a promotional ledge Thursday and announced it is producing limited-edition Don’t Worry Dijon jars that riff on the actor-director’s new movie, “Don’t Worry Darling,” and feature a classic vinaigrette recipe emblazoned on the back.

This after Wilde posted a salad dressing recipe on social media that alluded to the hot gossip swirling this week around her, her ex and her new boyfriend. And Grey Poupon was listed as an ingredient.

Wait, what? Let’s back up.

Wilde broke up with fiancé Jason Sudeikis in 2020 and in early 2021 was revealed to be dating singer-actor Harry Styles, who stars in “Don’t Worry Darling.” But on Monday, an anonymous former nanny accused Wilde of not having a clean break between those two relationships.

The nanny provided text messages to the Daily Mail, allegedly from Sudeikis, where the “Ted Lasso” star told the nanny that Wilde had walked out on him and their kids, Daisy and Otis, to take Styles a homemade snack.

“She left [the kids]. Wide awake. Sitting in Daisy’s bed. After shaming me for going to Kansas and not wearing a mask. Yes ... They’re wide awake,” Sudeikis allegedly wrote. “I’m in shock. This is crazy. She just left them.”

Then, he allegedly added, “Took her salad, and dressing and left them.”

Apparently, Wilde had prepared a salad for Styles with her “special dressing” in the family kitchen, the Daily Mail reported. And the internet exploded over that tasty detail. Everyone wanted to know what was so special about that dressing.

The former couple promptly issued a joint statement condemning the nanny’s stories as “false and scurrilous accusations” and expressing “the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

But Wilde hopped onto the gossip train herself Wednesday, according to TMZ, and posted a page from Nora Ephron’s memoir “Heartburn” on her Instagram Stories. The page featured a recipe for Ephron’s vinaigrette: Combine 2 tablespoons of Grey Poupon with 2 tablespoons of good red wine vinegar. Whisk with a fork while adding 6 tablespoons of olive oil until the concoction is creamy.

Did Grey Poupon have any choice but to join in the action? Non, mon frère, non.

“You too could win someone over with a dash of Grey Poupon with our limited edition ‘Don’t Worry Dijon’ jars — stay tuned for how you can get your hands on one,” the mustard brand wrote Thursday on Instagram.

A Grey Poupon spokeswoman, who promised The Times that the Don’t Worry Dijon jars are in fact real, said 100 of them are in the works “commemorating” — or should that be capitalizing on? — the drama. The brand is promising more details next week through its Instagram account.

Grey Poupon, which decades ago was produced in Oxnard, Calif., for U.S. markets, has walked the limited-edition path previously, issuing a mustard-themed white wine about a year ago, as the mustard itself is made with white wine.

Le Moutarde Vin, a 2020 Napa Valley Viognier infused with mustard seeds, was conceived as a PR stunt — much like Don’t Worry Dijon — but its release was followed by reviews nonetheless.

Nerdist said the wine segued from a spicy start to reveal its “vibrant acidity,” which was “more akin to the blast of light an atomic bomb generates. ... Thanos would be very angry over this level of acidity.”

“The mustard doesn’t fully hit until you swallow the wine, at which point it manifests as that same kind of retronasal heat that you get from a big glug of mustard when you eat it, the spiciness traveling up the back of your throat,” the San Francisco Chronicle‘s reviewer wrote. “I tend to not mind that spicy, burning, throaty sensation in mustard — in fact, I find it invigorating. In a wine, however, it’s not so pleasant.”

Lousy reviews didn’t matter one bit, though. Grey Poupon’s mustard wine sold out in a day. A hundred jars of Don’t Worry Dijon should fly off shelves just as fast.