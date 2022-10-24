Kim Kardashian condemns Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks, stands with Jewish community

Kim Kardashian has added her voice to the growing list of those condemning her ex-husband Kanye West for his recent antisemitic remarks.

“The Kardashians” reality star and Skims founder, who was declared legally single in March amid her protracted divorce proceedings with West, said Monday that she stands with the Jewish community amid the rapper’s latest verbal assault against it.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” Kardashian wrote Monday on Instagram stories.

Advertisement

Kardashian posted her remarks the same day The Times reported that the Hollywood talent agency CAA has cut ties with West. Also on Monday, the White House denounced an antisemitic demonstration that cited West on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“@POTUS ran to heal the soul of the nation after years of hate and division,” tweeted Karine Jean-Pierre, President Biden’s White House press secretary. “As part of this healing, we need to call out antisemitism everywhere it rears its ugly head. These actions in LA are disgusting and should be condemned.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s younger sister Khloé Kardashian, who has publicly criticized West for his treatment of Kim and their extended family, also shared author Jessica Seinfeld’s message of support on her Instagram stories that read: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

Kim Kardashian shares four children with the Grammy-winning rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, and they have feuded over them. West publicly berated his ex, her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah repeatedly this year.

West ignited his latest media firestorm earlier this month after wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with “White Lives Matter” at Paris Fashion Week. His subsequent call to “Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” and further remarks on Fox News and social media have led to his ban from Instagram and Twitter and the end of several of his business partnerships, including his lucrative deal with Balenciaga.

In an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show and in unaired footage, West said that someone had planted “fake children” in his home “to sexualize my kids.” In footage that did air, he also accused former White House advisor Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, of working on the Abraham Accords (between Middle Eastern nations and Israel) “to make money.”

According to TMZ, Kardashian reportedly met with Kushner’s wife, Ivanka Trump, for a three-hour dinner in Beverly Hills Sunday night, and Kardashian shared her concern over West’s statements.

On Saturday in L.A., demonstrators gave Nazi salutes as they stood behind a large overpass banner that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews,” according to images collected by antidiscrimination organizations and residents appalled by the group’s message.

Both the Anti-Defamation League and StopAntisemitism attributed the overpass demonstration to the Goyim Defense League, which has roots in California and has repeatedly staged antisemitic demonstrations in L.A. and neighboring cities such as Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.