Steve Lacy is not sorry he smashed a fan’s disposable camera onstage: ‘I am human’

Don’t expect any apologies from Steve Lacy after the singer smashed a fan’s disposable camera onstage Monday at a concert in New Orleans.

The “Bad Habit” hit-maker defended himself Tuesday on Instagram after footage of him getting hit by a projectile then smashing a camera onstage made the rounds on social media. It’s unclear if the disposable camera he smashed is the same item that struck him in the leg seconds earlier.

“My shows been fun as hell! shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect,” Lacy wrote on Instagram.

“I had a really good time in nola last night. i hate that the beauty of the connection i have with so many people in the crowd-gets lost when something negative happens. i don’t believe i owe anyone an apology- maybe i couldve reacted better? sure. always. i’m a student of life. but i’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions.”

Lacy headlined a show at live music venue the Republic as part of his Give You the World tour. In videos from the event, the 24-year-old “Static” artist reprimands the crowd after someone lobs an object that collides with his leg.

“Don’t throw no s— on my f— stage, please,” he says before asking fans on the concert floor, “Can I see this camera?”

After one attendee hands him a disposable camera, Lacy forcefully hurls the device downward. The crowd collectively gasps as the camera hits the stage with an audible smack.

“That’s it,” Lacy says in the clips before walking offstage. “Peace.”

While some criticized the performer on social media for his actions, many sided with Lacy and argued that concertgoers should know better than to throw things at musicians while they are performing.

“I’m not a product or a robot,” he continued in his Instagram caption. “I am human. i will continue to give my all at these shows. please come with respect for urself and others please thank you love u.”

Lacy’s Give You the World tour will close Nov. 11 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.