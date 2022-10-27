Adele plans to take a break from music after her Las Vegas residency

Adele plans to go easy on herself after completing her Las Vegas residency — sort of.

At the Los Angeles premiere of her new music video for “I Drink Wine” on Tuesday, Adele held a Q&A session with fans and revealed her post-residency agenda, according to the Sun. Instead of working on her next album, the singer-songwriter intends to get a degree in English literature.

“If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English lit teacher,” Adele said at the event.

“I definitely feel like I use my passion of English lit in what I do. But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience.”

The “Oh My God” hitmaker clarified that she will enroll in an online program and study remotely with a tutor.

“That’s my plan for 2025,” she said, according to the Sun. “It’s just to get the qualifications.”

In addition to a degree, Adele said she would like to pursue an acting career. She revealed that she has reached out to “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann and expressed a desire to work with him.

“I sent him a text saying, ‘I wish I was in this movie, please don’t retire, let me do something,’” she told fans.

“But I wouldn’t sing in it,” she added. “I would act, but only one movie. I’d come, do one movie, nail it, and f— off.”

In the newly released music video for “I Drink Wine,” Adele can be seen floating down a river with a glass of rosé in her hand, surrounded by beautiful people (including “Insecure” heartthrob Kendrick Sampson) in a fairytale wonderland.

At the release party for the video, Adele recalled how she and her friends tried to drink her “sorrows away” after she and ex-husband Simon Konecki split. The “30" artist is now dating sports agent Rich Paul.

“It got to the point where I was like, ‘I can’t drink anymore, I’m not making any f— progress, I’m just drunk all the f— time,’” Adele said during Tuesday’s Q&A. “It was medication when I was feeling like that, sadly.”

Adele will kick off her Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace on Nov. 18 after postponing the concert series at the last minute in January. The Grammy winner tearfully explained at the time that her Vegas set wasn’t “ready,” partially due to delivery delays and a COVID-19 outbreak among her team that made the show “impossible to finish” on schedule.

“I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one,” Adele said upon unveiling new dates for the residency in July.

“To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me.”