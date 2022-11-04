Ryan Reynolds just took another jab at Nick Cannon, who’s now expecting baby No. 11

A month after welcoming his 10th child, Nick Cannon announced that he is expecting No. 11.

Model Alyssa Scott confirmed Thursday that she and the “Masked Singer” host have another child on the way, their second together and Cannon’s 11th overall. In a series of Instagram posts, Scott bared her baby bump while she and Cannon posed in a bathtub.

“This is a MIRACLE & BLESSING,” she captioned one photo. Cannon later confirmed the news, sharing a video featuring Scott’s post on his Instagram story Thursday.

Hours later, “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds poked fun at his friend’s latest baby news.

“We’re gonna need a bigger bottle,” Reynolds wrote, retweeting an article announcing Cannon’s latest child.

We’re gonna need a bigger bottle. https://t.co/B5QuwUscCN — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 3, 2022

Similarly, Reynolds will soon have another mouth to feed as wife Blake Lively announced in September that they are expecting their fourth child. In an Instagram post, the “Simple Favor” actor revealed that she is pregnant and slammed the paparazzi while doing so.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone,” she captioned her post. “You freak me and my kids out.”

Reynolds’ tweet isn’t the first time the “Green Lantern” actor has joked about Cannon’s growing family. In June, he enlisted the “Wild N’ Out” personality to help promote his Aviation gin brand for Father’s Day.

In the advertisement, Cannon re-created a video similar to one Reynolds shared where he whips up a cocktail named “The Vasectomy.” Cannon’s rendition celebrated the “The Vasectomy” as the “mother of all cocktails.”

“Lord knows I need one,” he said.

After Cannon messily assembles the drink, Reynolds appears to taste the cocktail.

“I’ll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids,” Reynolds said.

“I have eight,” Cannon responds, prompting Reynolds to spit out his drink.

Since that video, Cannon has welcomed two more babies. In September, he and model Lanisha Cole introduced baby girl Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. Two weeks later, Cannon announced that model Brittany Bell had given birth to their third child together, a baby boy.

“Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON,” he said in an Instagram post. “Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!”

With ex-wife and singer Mariah Carey, Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan. In addition to Rise Messiah, Bell and Cannon are parents to son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen. The rapper also has twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. In July, he and and model Bre Tiesi welcomed their son Legendary.

Scott and Cannon welcomed their first child, Zen, in June 2021. But in December, the baby died of brain cancer.