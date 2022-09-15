Nick Cannon welcomes his ninth child and plans to ‘mute’ any negativity aimed his way

Nick Cannon is introducing his newest baby, a girl whose mother is former “The Price Is Right” model Lanisha Cole.

The child’s name is Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, her proud papa wrote late Wednesday on Instagram. She is Cannon’s first child with Cole and his ninth overall.

“Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth,” the “Masked Singer” host wrote, captioning a black-and-white selfie of mom, dad and baby hanging together around mom’s hospital bed. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

Then Cannon said he basically wasn’t going to listen to any negativity as he feted his new daughter. Rather, the 41-year-old wrote, “I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.”

Advertisement

He added, “We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says...

“Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”

He asked people to direct any criticism or cynicism toward him and not toward the mothers of his children — especially not Cole. Onyx’s mom “only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that,” Cannon wrote. “She is so loving and pure hearted.”

When a podcaster asked Cannon in June about rumors that he had three babies on the way, Cannon revealed that he had broken his vow to abstain from sex amid grief over the death of his young son Zen late last year. “Let’s just put it this way,” he said, “the stork is on the way.”

Cannon shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell. Cannon and Bell are expecting another child, one who was just aced out of the “Baby No. 9" title.

Last June, he welcomed another set of twins, Zion and Zillion, with DJ Abby De La Rosa, as well as son Zen with model Alyssa Scott. His eighth child, son Legendary, was born in July to model Bre Tiesi.

He lost Zen to brain cancer last December. The child was 5 months old.

De La Rosa told the “Lovers and Friends” podcast this week that she is enjoying being in a “polyamorous, if you absolutely need a label, relationship” with Cannon and said it “doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or low self-worth.” Rather, the relationship has brought a “freeing vibe” into her life.

“I find it funny too when everyone’s always coming and being like, ‘He’s playing you, he’s playing you,’” she said. “Technically speaking, we all know about each other. It’s just how much do you want to know, how much are you choosing to know. And I trust the connection that I have with Nick.”

Meanwhile, Cannon continued on Instagram, “As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding.”