Taylor Lautner marries Taylor ‘Tay’ Dome at California winery, report says

Taylor Lautner and Taylor “Tay” Dome reportedly tied the knot Friday at a winery near Paso Robles amid about 100 friends.

The 30-year-old actor and the 25-year-old registered nurse got married at Epoch Estate Wines in Templeton, Calif., according to DailyMail.com. The wedding date — Nov. 11 — was exactly one year after they got engaged.

“And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he wrote on Instagram after Dome accepted his proposal in late 2021.

The bride, groom and wedding party on Friday all dressed traditionally, with the bridesmaids in subtle forest green dresses. Dome wore her long hair down and donned a short-sleeved white dress with a lacy, voluminous overlay.

A representative for the “Twilight” heartthrob didn’t reply immediately Monday to The Times’ request for confirmation and further details.

After being introduced by Lautner’s sister, Makena, when Lautner was taking a hiatus from acting, the couple went public as an item in 2018. He told “Access Hollywood” in January that married life was “going to get very confusing” because of their matching first names and added, “The narcissism is incredible.”

Since playing werewolf Jacob Black in the “Twilight” movie franchise from 2008 to 2012, Lautner has appeared in TV series such as “Scream Queens” and “Cuckoo” and movies such as “Valentine’s Day” and “Abduction.”

Lautner’s famous ex-girlfriends include “Valentine’s Day” co-star Taylor Swift, “Abduction” co-star Lily Collins and “Scream Queens” co-star Billie Lourd.