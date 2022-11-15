Advertisement
Don’t fret, L.A.: Taylor Swift ticket sales just delayed due to ‘unprecedented demand’

A woman singing into a microphone
Taylor Swift performs at a 2018 concert at Wembley Stadium in London.
(Joel C Ryan / Invision/AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Ticketmaster has delayed the presale window for Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles concerts at SoFi Stadium due to a “historically unprecedented demand” for tickets.

The ticket vendor announced Tuesday that the Verified Fan presale period for shows in L.A., Las Vegas, Santa Clara and Seattle has been pushed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific Time. The Capital One on-sale has also been postponed to Wednesday at 2 p.m. local time.

The “Midnights” artist is scheduled to play Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9. Frequent Swift collaborator Haim will join the “Lavender Haze” singer for all five So-Fi shows, which will feature supporting acts Gracie Abrams (Aug. 3 and 8), Owenn (Aug. 4) and Gayle (Aug. 5 and 9).

This is a developing story.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

