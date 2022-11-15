Don’t fret, L.A.: Taylor Swift ticket sales just delayed due to ‘unprecedented demand’

Ticketmaster has delayed the presale window for Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles concerts at SoFi Stadium due to a “historically unprecedented demand” for tickets.

The ticket vendor announced Tuesday that the Verified Fan presale period for shows in L.A., Las Vegas, Santa Clara and Seattle has been pushed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific Time. The Capital One on-sale has also been postponed to Wednesday at 2 p.m. local time.

The “Midnights” artist is scheduled to play Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9. Frequent Swift collaborator Haim will join the “Lavender Haze” singer for all five So-Fi shows, which will feature supporting acts Gracie Abrams (Aug. 3 and 8), Owenn (Aug. 4) and Gayle (Aug. 5 and 9).

