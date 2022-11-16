No Elton John tickets? Here’s how to livestream his final Dodger Stadium concert

Elton John has reached the end of the yellow brick road. He’s preparing for three final shows in Los Angeles, the city that launched his career.

After shows this Thursday and Saturday, the musician will take his final North American bow Sunday at Dodger Stadium, where he famously graced the stage 47 years ago in costumes that included his famous bedazzled baseball uniform.

Want to see John perform but don’t want to pay hundreds of dollars or count the headlights on the highway to Chavez Ravine? You’re in luck. Unlike in 1975, fans who can’t attend in person will have the opportunity to livestream “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.”

“To feel the energy from the best fans, not only in Dodger Stadium again, but this time around the world from those watching live at home, will be truly extra special for me,” the “I’m Still Standing” hitmaker said last month in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate this momentous evening globally. I hope everyone feels the power and joy of performing on a stage as iconic as Dodger’s. Just like I did almost 50 years ago.”

John’s forthcoming concert at Dodger Stadium will cap the marathon North American leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which launched in September 2018 and was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from viewing options to celebrity guests.

What time is the show, and where can I watch it?

The concert is slated to begin Sunday around 8 p.m. Pacific time, and fans can watch from home by tuning into “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” on Disney+. The show is expected to last approximately three hours.

A “Countdown to Elton Live” preshow will be available to stream on Disney+ starting at 7:30 p.m. Pacific.

Who’s performing?

John, obviously. But set to join him onstage are a few of his famous friends — including his “Cold Heart” collaborator Dua Lipa, his “Simple Things” collaborator Brandi Carlile and, of course, his longtime “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” duet partner Kiki Dee.

“When you work with a different artist, you always learn something from them,” John recently told the Associated Press. “That’s the whole point.”

Other “non-performing celebrities and influencers” also are expected to attend, according to Disney.

What about Britney?

Britney Spears, who just recorded the “Tiny Dancer” remix “Hold Me Closer” with John, is not in the lineup and hasn’t performed live since 2018. But who knows? Maybe she’ll make a surprise appearance at Dodger Stadium.

The Spears collaboration “was a brilliant idea because having watched the documentaries and all the news footage about her horrible time with her family and conservatorship, I wanted her to feel appreciated by music fans again,” John told AP.

“To see that [single] become a success makes me feel so happy, that she’s hopefully feeling the love from those people.”

Can I still see the show in person?

Yes! Tickets for the concert are still available to purchase online. They range in price from about $131 to nearly $10,000.

Where to next?

Sunday’s Dodger Stadium concert will mark John’s final show in North America (at least as part of a traveling tour) — but he’s not done yet. In January, the Rocket Man will take his show to Australia and New Zealand before heading to the United Kingdom and beyond.

The tour is scheduled to end in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8.

“To be honest with you, when I come off stage in Stockholm next July 8, I’ll be looking forward to having a holiday, I’ll be looking forward to taking a breather,” John told AP.

“I’ll be recording with other people, and I’ll be hopefully writing an album for myself. So it’s not as if I’m stopping doing anything. ... But I’m not traveling. Traveling takes me away from my family.”