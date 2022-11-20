Jungkook of BTS debuts World Cup song ‘Dreamers’ at opening ceremony in Qatar

Jungkook of BTS debuted his highly anticipated World Cup song, “Dreamers,” this weekend during the opening ceremony in Qatar.

The South Korean singer was joined onstage Sunday by Qatari musician Fahad Al Kubaisi for an epic performance that included a dazzling light show and dozens of backup dancers dressed in shiny, futuristic costumes.

“Look who we are / We are the dreamers / We make it happen ‘cause we believe it,” Jungkook sings in footage from the event. “Look who we are. We are the dreamers. We make it happen ‘cause we can see it.”

BTS record label Bighit Music announced Friday that Jungkook would perform his World Cup anthem during the opening ceremony at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium. The global soccer tournament kicked off Sunday with a match between the host country and Ecuador.

Jungkook’s “Dreamers” appears on the 2022 World Cup soundtrack alongside “Tukoh Taka,” featuring Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares; and “Hayya Hayya (Better Together),” featuring Davido, Trinidad Cardona and Aisha.

The 25-year-old vocalist’s World Cup debut comes months after the members of BTS revealed plans to “spend some time apart” and work on solo projects to show fans who they are as individual artists. However, a representative for the band later clarified that BTS is “not on hiatus” and that it would “remain active in various formats.”

In October, Bighit announced that the septet is “moving forward with plans to fulfill their [required] military service” in South Korea. The label explained that Jungkook, Jin, V, Suga, RM, Jimin and J-Hope will continue to pursue individual endeavors as they stagger their military commitments and that they “are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025.”