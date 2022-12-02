Feedback: Finding a way to forgive after the slap

Forgiveness after the slap

Regarding Greg Braxton’s “The Slap Still Stings” [Nov. 28]: Let’s imagine for a moment that Chris Rock didn’t know Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia. (I didn’t know, and it’s possible that most of the world didn’t know either.)

Given that, Rock’s “G.I. Jane” joke would have been hilarious.

Let’s imagine Will Smith, on the anniversary of this debacle, issuing another public apology and inviting Chris Rock to make a statement of his thoughts and also apologizing.

Advertisement

Perhaps then, some forgiveness could begin.

Pam Wright

Pasadena

Special handling required

With respect and gratitude for the Autry’s careful handling of Indigenous arts and artifacts [“Museum Works to be a Better Steward of Native Treasures,” Nov. 22], they don’t belong to you.

The future is repatriation.

Cindy Olnick

Los Angeles

Tribute to ‘Peanuts’

Regarding the Nov. 26 comics pages: I read the comics every day with joy, but Saturday I was brought to tears by the homage paid to Charles Schulz on his 100th. birthday. Almost every artist found a way to incorporate “Peanuts” and its creator in their cartoons today.

Thank you artists, thank you L.A. Times.

Karen Morrow

Los Angeles

::

I always start the day reading the funnies. Today was extra special. A dozen fellow cartoonists paid tribute to Charles Schulz and “Peanuts’” 100-year anniversary. Awesome!

John Gee

Newhall

::

Of the 28 comics on both pages, 21 had reference to “Peanuts,” reverential and appreciative. Some were overt, some were subtle, like “Crabgrass” that only had a character saying “oh, brother,” and “Jump Start” had Franklin about to play football. Many mixed up their own sensibilities with those of “Peanuts”; “Baby Blues” and “Bizarro” were notable.

Even the “Peanuts” rerun had its version of homage. In the last cell Snoopy’s brother Spike says, “All beagles look alike to me.”

Indeed there were many beagles on the funny pages Saturday, and they all looked like — or showed that they wanted to be like — Snoopy.

Doug Green

Pacific Palisades

No new tickets, no refunds

Regarding [“Days After Halting Show at the Greek, Morrissey Says His New Album Will Be Delayed,” [Nov. 15]: I just wanted to provide some additional information about the Morrissey concert that was canceled 30 minutes after it started on Nov. 12. I was there.

Initially, AXS, who books for the Greek Theatre, posted that the show was going to get rescheduled. Ticket holders assumed we would then be issued new tickets for that show. Now any mention of that is gone off social media.

I initially contacted AXS requesting a refund or a credit. It told me to stand by for further info. I contacted AXS last week to be told that there are no refunds ever issued for any concerts.

Given the amount of negative press the Ticketmaster monopoly is receiving right now, you might want to do a follow-up story on the policies at AXS and the Greek.

Greg Pinch

Los Angeles

Last chance for art-house films

Regarding Robert Abele’s review of the documentary “Only in Theaters,” “The Cinematic Story of Laemmle” [Nov. 18]: One of the things I always loved about Los Angeles was the art-house theaters that gave us a chance to see quality independent productions as well as some of the best works from all over the world.

Many of these theaters were operated by the Laemmle chain, and I am forever grateful that Laemmle was willing to run films that were not likely to fill every seat.

However, per the current documentary film “Only in Theaters,” more people now have large home screens, and streaming services are offering a wide variety of content, so potential art-house audiences became less inclined to venture out nights and deal with inconveniences like trying to find parking. After interim theater shutdowns due to the pandemic, it seems that many former patrons have become satisfied with whatever they get at home.

I believe eventually we will miss the big screen and the enthusiastic film community we once had. I view this moment as an emergency — if we don’t try to get out to the movies weekly or monthly now, when they are gone it may never be viable to bring them back.

Ken Hense

Los Angeles

Farewell seems to be the hardest word

Regarding “Elton Returns to the Plate” [Nov. 17]: I did not buy a ticket to see Elton John‘s final shows at Dodger Stadium because I know it will be an impostor. I saw Elton in concert before the pandemic when he came through on his retirement tour.

Shame on The Times for buying into the “final” tour hype these acts use to sell more tickets.

Parrish Hirasaki

Culver City

It’s supposed to be about the music

It sure would be nice if the authors of the pop music concert reviews actually wrote about the performances, the vocalists, the instrumentalists or the setlists instead of the artists’ interactions with the crowd or what they said between songs.

The writers might care, the vast majority of readers do not.

M. Stewart Tierney

Sherman Oaks