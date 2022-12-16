Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss’ mother remembers one final moment with ‘my baby’

Connie Boss Alexander remembered one of the last times she saw her son Stephen “Twitch” Boss, who died by suicide on Tuesday.

On Thursday evening, Alexander posted a new profile picture on Facebook showing her leaning on the beloved “So You Think You Can Dance” alum as he embraced her and kissed her forehead.

“If I had known this was the last moment I would ever hold my baby[,] I would have held on longer,” she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

In addition to the emotional Facebook post, Alexander shared a statement on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls,” she wrote in the since-expired post, People reported. “I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can. Please continue to keep us in your prayer.”

Suicide prevention and crisis counseling resources If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional and call 9-8-8. The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line. More resources

Her Instagram post continued: “Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”

Boss, who also appeared in “Magic Mike XXL,” died by suicide at a motel in Encino. A report from the L.A. County coroner listed a gunshot wound of the head as the cause of death. He was 40.

The Times confirmed Friday that the performer left a note before he died. While the contents were not revealed, the note led investigators to conclude Boss’ death was a suicide, according to people familiar with the investigation.

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, announced her husband’s death in a statement shared with the L.A. Times Wednesday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” the statement said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Shortly after news of the DJ’s death spread, tributes from the television and dance worlds began pouring in.

Ellen DeGeneres remembered her longtime collaborator on her talk show as “pure love and light” in an Instagram photo posted Wednesday.

“He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

“So You Think You Can Dance” judge Mary Murphy told The Times Wednesday that she still remembers seeing Boss perform in Las Vegas 15 years ago for the hit dance competition series.

“He came out, and I’ll never forget it as long as I live because it was a defining moment in a dancer’s life, when they dance in front of you and one is with the universe, the music, the choreography,” she said.

Also paying tribute to the late TV personality this week were Kerry Washington, Channing Tatum and Michelle Obama.

“My head or heart can not understand this. There is just so much… i don’t know where to begin,” Tatum, Boss’ “Magic Mike” co-star, said in a Thursday Instagram post. “I love you. I’ll see you again my friend. Until then.”