Kanye West goes on another antisemitic rant, defends Diddy, declares ‘dominion’ over wife

Ye, formerly Kanye West, went off in an overnight rant about his “dominion” over wife Bianca Censori, who paraded essentially naked for him before the 2025 Grammys.

What a difference paying attention to Kanye West makes — or perhaps it makes no difference at all. The rapper now known as Ye cluttered up social media with a disgusting overnight rant that in part called for the release of jailed music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and declared his “dominion” over wife Bianca Censori.

The entrepreneur-provocateur’s unfortunately typical antisemitic, racist, profane, hostile, nonsensical and absurd tweets, delivered primarily in all caps, peppered his X feed by the dozens from about 6 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

“Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) continues to purposefully use his platform to spew anti-Jewish hatred. While some may dismiss his hateful rants, we cannot overlook the dangerous influence they can have on his millions of followers, particularly on social media, where a significant portion of today’s antisemitism thrives,” the American Jewish Committee, a global advocacy group, said in a statement Friday to The Times.

The rapper has been in the news all week after parading Censori around naked on the 2025 Grammys red carpet Sunday and days later revealing that what was diagnosed years ago as his bipolar disorder is, he says, actually autism.

“Hate, left unchecked, only multiplies,” the AJC continued. “At a time when antisemitism is skyrocketing to terrifying levels worldwide, Ye is actively endangering Jews. We urge others with a platform like Ye’s — particularly in the entertainment industry — to call out this blatant hatred.”

“Free Puff,” Ye wrote in one tweet, calling for the release of disgraced music mogul Combs. Combs is being held without bail, awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

“Just for clarity they tyring [sic] to make an example out of Puff me and my brother had our issues but these white people trying to use Puff to scare [Black people] Im neither scared nor brave this just me,” he tweeted mid-rant, around the time he posted about producing a T-shirt with Diddy’s Sean John logo and splitting the profits 50-50 with the mogul. The shirts appear to be priced at $20 plus $10 shipping.

“My support of Puff is completely selfish I need to find whoever been trying to out Black moguls,” he tweeted later.

X users attached Community Notes calling out falsehoods on tweets about slavery and, less significantly, the status of Ye’s Instagram account. A number of posts had their visibility throttled after being reported as possible violations of the platform’s rules against “hateful conduct.”

In another baffling tweet, the rapper claimed to have “dominion over” Censori.

“I have dominion over my wife this aint no woke a— feminist s— shes with a billionaire why would she listen to any of you dumb a— broke b— people say the red carpet was her decision yes i dont make her do nothing she doesnt want to do but she definitely wouldnt have been able to do it without my approval you stupid a— woke pawns I have no respect or empathy for any one living cause no one living can f— with me but I do love some people and give them favor.”

Closer to dawn, having finally abandoned all-caps, he added, “Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame yes youuuu She been dressing naked for 2 years Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt Every single b— on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen.”

Censori has indeed been “dressing naked” since the two got married.

And to think, Ye’s new music isn’t coming out until June.