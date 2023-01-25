Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué makes romance with Clara Chía Martí Instagram official

Last week pop star Shakira released a scathing dis track about Gerard Piqué, but it looks like her ex-boyfriend has a new listening buddy.

The retired Spanish soccer star, 35, shared his romance with Clara Chía Martí, 23, on social media, making it Instagram official with a post on Wednesday. Piqué shared a photo of him snuggling up with Martí in matching black tops, presented without any caption.

Shakira, 45, and Piqué called off their relationship in June 2022, after 12 years together, amid reports of his alleged infidelity. Shortly after, it was revealed he was dating Martí.

The Grammy winner and Piqué share two sons, Sasha Piqué Mebarak, 7, and Milan Piqué Mebarak, 9. The former couple agreed that the children would move to Florida this year with Shakira as part of their custody agreement.

Both Piqué and Martí were reportedly referenced in Shakira’s vengeful track “Bzrp Music Sessions #53.” In the song, a collaboration with Argentine DJ-producer Bizarra, Shakira sings she’s “worth two of 22[-year-olds]” and says she’s “too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” according to Billboard.

In an Instagram post celebrating her new music, Shakira said the song was a “catharsis” and a “relief.”

“I want to embrace the millions of women who rise up against the ones who make us feel insignificant,” the Grammy winner wrote in a caption translated by Instagram from Spanish to English.

Shakira and Piqué began dating in 2010 after reportedly meeting on the set of a music video for her song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” the official anthem of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

In a 2014 interview with the Associated Press, Shakira credited the 2010 World Cup with introducing her to “the love of my life.”

Going by her dis track, that clearly isn’t the case anymore.

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.