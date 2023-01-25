Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué makes romance with Clara Chía Martí Instagram official

A man with brown hair and facial hair in a soccer jersey.
Gerard Piqué, pictured in October 2017, broke up with pop star Shakira in June 2022.
(Alberto Saiz / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Last week pop star Shakira released a scathing dis track about Gerard Piqué, but it looks like her ex-boyfriend has a new listening buddy.

The retired Spanish soccer star, 35, shared his romance with Clara Chía Martí, 23, on social media, making it Instagram official with a post on Wednesday. Piqué shared a photo of him snuggling up with Martí in matching black tops, presented without any caption.

Shakira, 45, and Piqué called off their relationship in June 2022, after 12 years together, amid reports of his alleged infidelity. Shortly after, it was revealed he was dating Martí.

Advertisement
A woman blowing a kiss next to a man wearing a suit

Entertainment & Arts

Shakira and Piqué ‘regret to confirm’ they are separating after 12 years together

Soccer phenom Gerard Piqué and pop sensation Shakira began dating in 2010 after filming a music video for the World Cup anthem ‘Waka Waka.’

The Grammy winner and Piqué share two sons, Sasha Piqué Mebarak, 7, and Milan Piqué Mebarak, 9. The former couple agreed that the children would move to Florida this year with Shakira as part of their custody agreement.

Both Piqué and Martí were reportedly referenced in Shakira’s vengeful track “Bzrp Music Sessions #53.” In the song, a collaboration with Argentine DJ-producer Bizarra, Shakira sings she’s “worth two of 22[-year-olds]” and says she’s “too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” according to Billboard.

A tall man stands next to a short blond womean

Music

After custody agreement with Gerard Piqué, Shakira and her kids are moving to the U.S.

After reaching a custody agreement with soccer star Gerard Piqué, Shakira and their two sons will be moving to Miami next year.

In an Instagram post celebrating her new music, Shakira said the song was a “catharsis” and a “relief.”

“I want to embrace the millions of women who rise up against the ones who make us feel insignificant,” the Grammy winner wrote in a caption translated by Instagram from Spanish to English.

Shakira and Piqué began dating in 2010 after reportedly meeting on the set of a music video for her song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” the official anthem of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

A woman with long brown hair smiling and waving in a black dress and matching gloves

Music

Shakira calls Piqué dis track ‘a catharsis,’ reportedly trolls her ex’s mother

Shakira said she was inspired by women ‘who stand up for what they feel and think’ while recording her chart-topping Piqué dis track.

In a 2014 interview with the Associated Press, Shakira credited the 2010 World Cup with introducing her to “the love of my life.”

Going by her dis track, that clearly isn’t the case anymore.

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.

Entertainment & ArtsMusic
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement