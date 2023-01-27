Advertisement
Yes, Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi are married. She’s finally singing about it

A woman in a jeweled dress stands next to a man in a tuxedo
Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of Waititi’s film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder” in London on July 5, 2022.
(Scott Garfitt / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Months after sparking marriage rumors, singer Rita Ora has confirmed that she and “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi tied the knot.

“Yes, here we are,” she told Heart Breakfast hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Friday. “Everything happens for a reason, people. I am officially off the market.”

Ora’s announcement comes months after multiple outlets reported in August that the celebrities tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in London.

The “Hot Right Now” singer reportedly wanted a small wedding in order to “keep their relationship as private as possible.”

Ora and the “What We Do in the Shadows” filmmaker have remained fairly quiet about their relationship, save for Waititi’s pithy Instagram posts about the two of them hitting high-profile events together.

They made their relationship red-carpet official in August 2021 at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Suicide Squad.” And they went viral in March when they stepped out for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party when Waititi showed off his internet-boyfriend charm by enthusiastically kneeling to adjust Ora’s dress train for a blue-carpet photo op.

A man kneels down to adjust the train of a woman's evening gown
Taika Waititi, left, and Rita Ora arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Ora also joined Waititi at the London premiere of Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” in June 2022.

The “Let You Love Me” singer and the New Zealand filmmaker have been friends for years and have been dating for about a year and a half. They reportedly grew closer while Ora was working as a coach on the Australian version of “The Voice.”

Their marriage marks the second for Waititi, who shares two daughters with his ex-wife and producer Chelsea Winstanley. It’s the first for Ora, who was previously linked to DJ Calvin Harris and musician Andrew Watt.

In addition to publicly announcing her marriage Friday, Ora said she channeled her romance with Waititi into her new single, “You Only Love Me,” and its music video.

“I knew putting out a new single — it really being inspired by sort of where I’m at in my life — I knew that the questions were gonna come and I just thought I might as well put it in my music,” she said Friday. “This is the first time I’ve done something where all the music does the talking, really.”

Even before the music starts, “You Only Love Me” begins with a voicemail message of Waititi saying his wife’s name.

The campy and vibrant music video released Friday centers on Ora gearing up for the “big day.” Surrounded by bridesmaids, the singer struts around in a wedding veil and a sleeveless dress as she gushes about her relationship.

“I can’t believe you look at me the way I look at you / ‘Cause no one’s ever loved me back the way that you do,” she sings. “I’ve been messed up a thousand times, but you make it right / Even on my darkest days, you show me light.”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

