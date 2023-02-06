Hailie Jade Mathers, Eminem’s daughter, is engaged to businessman Evan McClintock

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, only child of rapper Eminem and ex-wife Kim Scott, got engaged Saturday to longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock.

“casual weekend recap… 2.4.23 ... i love you @evanmcclintock11,” she wrote Monday on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself and McClintock with their hands around a bottle of bubbly. She included crying-face, growing-heart and engagement ring emojis amid her text.

Mathers, 27, and her beau have reportedly been together since college. She is a beauty and fashion influencer with a following of 3 million on Instagram and hosts the podcast “Just a Little Shady.” McClintock is an executive at Michigan company Scout, an investigations-management operation that helps companies protect against brand erosion.

Eminem — real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III — was in an often-tumultuous, on-and-off relationship with Scott starting in 1989. They had Hailie Jade on Christmas Day 1995 and got married in 1999, but divorced two years later. The two reconciled in 2005 and remarried in 2006 but quickly divorced again the same year.

Dad Marshall has had daughter Hailie Jade’s name tattooed on his right arm since she was little, and in the early years of his career people credited her with being the main stabilizing factor in his life.

The rapper, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, has referenced his daughter multiple times over the years in his music, in songs including “Kim” and “The Way I Am.” She’s gotten far better treatment in his lyrics than her mother.

Eminem hadn’t commented yet on the engagement Monday on social media, but his bond with his daughter has been clear for years.

Lyrics from the 2002 tune “Hailie’s Song” go like this: “My baby girl keeps getting older / I watch her grow up with pride / People make jokes, ‘cause they don’t understand me / They just don’t see my real side / I act like s— don’t faze me / Inside it drives me crazy / My insecurities could eat me alive / But then I see my baby / Suddenly I’m not crazy / It all makes sense when I look into her eyes.

“And now it don’t feel like the world’s on my shoulders / Everyone’s leaning on me / ‘Cause my baby knows that her daddy’s a soldier / Nothing can take her from me.”

Nothing except one Evan McClintock, apparently.