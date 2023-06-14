Eminem’s daughter Alaina Marie Scott got married. She used a Jay-Z song to celebrate

Alaina Marie Scott, the oldest daughter of rapper Eminem, shown performing at the Super Bowl last year, announced her marriage to longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller on Instagram.

The Real Slim Shady is now a father-in-law.

Travel influencer Alaina Marie Scott, who is rapper Eminem’s daughter, revealed that she walked down the aisle earlier this month to marry longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller. In a collection of photos and a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Scott said June 9, 2023, was “simply one of the best days of my life.”

“In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours🌹,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the big day in Detroit. Her Instagram post also includes pics of the newlyweds kissing on a rooftop, the couple showing off their wedding bands and slow-dancing.

In another post, Scott channeled Jay-Z — a rapper who is not her father — to celebrate her nuptials. A video captioned, “Love, Mr & Mrs Moeller 🍾,” shows Scott touting the ring on her finger before and after she said “I do” to her now-husband.

“Allow me to reintroduce myself,” Jay-Z says in his “Public Service Announcement (Interlude).” It’s no Eminem, but it seems for Scott, 30, Jay-Z’s lines are a way to help usher in married life.

Scott and drummer Moeller have been in a relationship for more than seven years. Throughout the years, the couple have attended music festivals together, traveled to Europe and celebrated countless holidays.

“You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do,” Scott said about Moeller in a 2021 anniversary post celebrating their relationship.

In December 2021, Moeller proposed to Scott. She said “yes a hundred times over.”

Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) adopted Scott more than 20 years ago. She was born to Dawn Scott, the twin sister of the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Scott Mathers. Dawn Scott died in 2016 of a suspected heroin overdose, according to the Detroit Free Press.

In 2004, Eminem confirmed to Rolling Stone that he had full custody of Alaina.

“My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” he said. “Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Eminem is also father to model Hailie Jade, 27, and TikTok star Stevie Laine, 21, whom he adopted in 2005.

The rapper was not seen in Scott’s Instagram posts, but has been open about his relationship with his children — in and out of the studio. Both Hailie Jade and Alaina were mentioned in his 2004 hit “Mockingbird.”

The “8 Mile” star also told New York Times Magazine in 2010 that he credits his children for his sobriety.

“My kids — I love them so much, and they’ve helped me through so many things,” he said.