The Hollywood Bowl 2023 lineup includes Janet Jackson, Culture Club and movies galore

Janet Jackson will take the stage for opening night of the Hollywood Bowl’s 2023 season. Joining her on June 10 will be Ludacris and members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s own Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, making the evening a prime example of what the iconic venue does best: Bring together fans from all ages and walks of life.

“It represents a multigenerational excitement,” says Renae Williams Niles, L.A. Phil chief content and engagement officer, of the Jackson concert. “One of the things that we really strive for is continuing to make great memories both for the artists and for the audience.”

Additional season highlights include Culture Club, the Beach Boys, Kool and the Gang, They Might be Giants, Air Supply, Rubén Blades, Jill Scott, Louis Tomlinson, Maggie Rogers, Michael Bolton and a Quincy Jones 90th birthday tribute featuring the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and Jones’ collaborator and conductor, Jules Buckley.

Advertisement

Niles says the Bowl is intent on attracting diverse audiences and performers, and has rounded up more than 30 Bowl debuts, including L.A. native conductor Ryan Bancroft, pianist Bruce Liu, Japanese composer-conductor Joe Hisaishi, Digable Planets and Portugal. The Man.

“It’s a number that I asked for,” says Niles of the debuts. “And I’ve asked the team to keep tracking, just to make sure that there is that newness and that freshness … with different guest artists, composers and arrangers as well. We want to make sure that there’s always a sense of discovery for our audience.”

L.A. Phil Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel will celebrate his 14th Bowl season with the continued presentation of his five-year Pan-American Music Initiative featuring Mexican composer Francisco Cortés-Álvarez’s “La Serpiente de Colores” and Arturo Márquez’s “Concierto de Otoño,” as well as a performance of Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera’s ballet “Estancia.”

The Bowl is forgoing its traditional staged musical in favor of additional offerings of music from the stage and screen including “Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration,” featuring the iconic composer’s beloved songs performed by a variety of guest vocalists.

Film screenings accompanied by live music (always a favorite Bowl staple) include “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi in Concert” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.” There will also be a two-day event paying homage to the Walt Disney Animation Studio’s classic films, old and new, including “Snow White” and “Frozen.”

Celebrating the impact of Disney is in keeping with the Bowl’s inherent place in Los Angeles, says Niles. Like Disney, “The Hollywood Bowl belongs to Los Angeles, but it’s also Los Angeles’ gift to the entire world,” she says.

The Hollywood Bowl’s entire 2023 season lineup is here: hollywoodbowl.com/campaigns/hollywood-bowl-2023-season