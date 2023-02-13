Aubrey Plaza reunites with ‘Parks and Rec’ crew for their favorite holiday: Galentine’s Day

Dear Congress, it’s Leslie (again) to remind you that Galentine’s Day should be a national holiday.

Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) of “Parks and Recreation” has brewed up more faux holidays than maybe any fictional character ever.

There’s Butt Day, Calzone Day, and Post-Christmas Day ... but today is the day of Leslie Knope’s most successful holiday, because it’s one that’s actually been integrated into many real-life circles. It’s Galentine’s Day.

Advertisement

“What’s Galentine’s Day?” Knope asked during Episode 16 of Season 2. “Oh it’s only the best day of the year. Every Feb. 13 my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast style. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus, frittatas!

“Ladies celebration,’ ladies. You know my code: Hoes before bros. Uteruses before duderuses. Ovaries before brovaries.”

Show Tracker Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links.

Every year on Valentine’s Day Eve, Knope treats her galentines to a menagerie of gifts — a bouquet of hand-crocheted flower pens, a mosaic portrait made from the crushed bottles of her gal pal’s favorite diet soda, and a personalized 5,000-word essay on why they are all so awesome.

Naturally she throws in a needlepoint pillow adorned with a picture of her friend’s face and the lead headline from a newspaper on the day they were born.

This year is no different, and Leslie Knope or, eh ehm, Amy Poehler is with her galentines, keeping the annual Galentine’s celebration alive.

Rashida Jones, who played Ann Perkins on the show, shared a photo to Instagram today of the old Galentine’s crew including Poehler and Aubrey Plaza, who played April Ludgate, with the caption “Happy Galentine’s Day!”

Plaza shared the same photo to her own Instagram, and the “Parks and Recreation” official Instagram account commented: “why am I so emotional right now?”