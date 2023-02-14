Kevin Costner ‘feels really good’ unboxing Golden Globe after he missed ceremony

A Golden Globe statuette from this year’s ceremony finally made it to “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner.

A month after the actor missed out on the Globes due to severe flooding near his Santa Barbara home, Costner unboxed his prize for actor in a television series, drama, in a video shared to his social media accounts on Monday.

“When you first come to Hollywood, you just wanted to get your first job and you’ve seen these things, and you even wonder if you’re ever going to get in a room like that,” he said of the HFPA ceremony, which returned to NBC after a year of controversy. “It feels really good to have this.”

On Jan. 10, actor Regina Hall accepted Costner’s award on his behalf while struggling to maintain a straight face and blaming the way the text was written. .

“He so much wanted to be here but because of the — it’s been raining — the unprecedented weather and flooding, he has to shelter place in Santa Barbara? Jesus,” “The Girls Trip” star said as she hit the side of her head and smiled. “He’s stuck in Santa Barbara, let’s pray everyone.”

In his video Monday, the Oscar winner explained he and wife Christine Baumgartner were ready to attend the ceremony, but “got cut off in Ventura” during the powerful winter storm.

“There was just nothing we could do. We watched the time sink like sand in a bottle, go out as our chances dimmed of getting there,” he continued. “And so we watched from home and it wasn’t the same.”

Costner said his wife “bought about 30 balloons” and his family threw a Golden Globes watch party. The emotional Costner said the Globes was “something I dreamed about. To be nominated as an actor was really important to me and we couldn’t be there.”

Nevertheless, Costner and his family “watched the whole doggone thing” and celebrated his win. He bested fellow nominess Jeff Bridges, Diego Luna, Bob Odenkirk and Adam Scott.

While sitting on his bed, Costner removed his Golden Globe from its box and held it in his hands.

Kevin Costner in “Yellowstone.” (Cam McLeod)

“Wow,” he said. “There it is.”

Costner now has three Golden Globe awards. In 1991, he won the director prize for “Dances With Wolves,” and in 2013 he took home a Globe for his work in “Hatfields & McCoys.”

In the comments section of Costner’s Instagram video, the official page for “Yellowstone” wrote, “So proud of you!!!”

The Golden Globes commented, “Congrats again!”