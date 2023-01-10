Here are the 2023 Golden Globe winners: live updates

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. returns to TV after a one-year hiatus with the 80th Golden Globe Awards Tuesday, airing live at 5 p.m. PT on NBC, streaming on Peacock and hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Prominent nominees include films “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and TV series “Abbott Elementary” and “The White Lotus,” among others.

Last year, NBC dropped the broadcast of the 2022 Globes after a Los Angeles Times investigation of the HFPA raised questions about the group’s ethical and financial dealings and also discovered that there were no Black members of the then-87-person assemblage. The association has since approved interim Chief Executive Todd Boehly’s proposal to acquire the Globes, established new bylaws, banned gifts, hired a chief diversity officer and added 21 new members plus 103 international nonmember voters.

The winners will be revealed here as they are announced.