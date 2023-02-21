Julian Sands honored by ‘close’ friend John Malkovich as ongoing search faces delays

Actor Julian Sands’ whereabouts remain unknown more than a month after he was reported missing in the Mt. Baldy area in January.

In a statement shared with The Times Tuesday, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said it conducted a ground search on Saturday with a crew of more than 20 people to look for the 65-year-old actor.

The team focused its attention on an area where the California Highway Patrol’s RECCO devices — rescue technology that uses harmonic radar systems to detect clothing equipped with RECCO reflectors — indicated a possible electronic device on Jan. 25.

“Nothing was found” that would lead to the actor, the statement said.

Since Sands was reported missing on Jan. 13, search efforts have been hindered by severe weather conditions on several occasions. With another powerful storm set to make its way to Southern California this week, the “ground searches for Mr. Sands will be delayed for some time,” the statement said.

“Our goal is to bring closure to the family of Mr. Sands and when we can, we will try this again,” added the statement.

While “no ground searches are scheduled for today,” the department’s Aviation Division will “continue aerial searches when they are able to,” a spokesperson told The Times Tuesday.

The latest update comes days after Hawthorne resident Bob Gregory was confirmed dead after going missing in the San Gabriel Mountains. Gregory was reported missing on the same day as Sands.

After news of Sands’ missing status spread in January, Hollywood stars voiced concern and shared well wishes on social media. On Monday at the Berlin Film Festival, actor John Malkovich reflected on his relationship with the “A Room With a View” actor.

“Julian and I were very, very close,” Malkovich said. “I’m a godfather to his son from his first wife, Sarah, who I know very well, and I introduced him to his second wife.”

“We were close forever, ever since we met in 1983 on the set of ‘The Killing Fields,’” he added. “It’s a very sad event.”