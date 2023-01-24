Advertisement
California

75-year-old hiker found on Mt. Baldy as search continues for missing actor Julian Sands

A sign on a trail in a mountain area points to Ski Hut, Manker Flat, and Baldy Summit
Trail signs leading to Baldy summit and Manker Flat on Mt. Baldy.
(Mary Forgione / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A 75-year-old hiker who was reported missing Sunday has been found alive on Mt. Baldy, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Jin Chung of Los Angeles was found Tuesday afternoon with some “weather-related injuries” and a leg injury but was able to walk with the assistance of rescue personnel, the department said in a news release.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A man in a brown blazer and blue button up shirt leans forward to pose for pictures

Entertainment & Arts

Julian Sands’ family breaks silence as search for ‘beloved’ missing actor continues

Julian Sands is one of the two hikers who went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains. The actor’s family has released a statement as the search continues.

Chung went missing on Mt. Baldy nine days after British actor Julian Sands, 65, was reported missing on the same mountain.

Crews are continuing to search by air and ground for Sands, the Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

“As of this time, Mr. Sands has not been found and no evidence of his current location has been discovered,” the department said. “The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting.”

Some ground crews were pulled off the mountain last week because of avalanche risks and dangerous trail conditions, a department spokesperson said. They have since revisited previously searched areas but with limited access to the summit due to the weather.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

