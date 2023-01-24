75-year-old hiker found on Mt. Baldy as search continues for missing actor Julian Sands

A 75-year-old hiker who was reported missing Sunday has been found alive on Mt. Baldy, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Jin Chung of Los Angeles was found Tuesday afternoon with some “weather-related injuries” and a leg injury but was able to walk with the assistance of rescue personnel, the department said in a news release.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Chung went missing on Mt. Baldy nine days after British actor Julian Sands, 65, was reported missing on the same mountain.

Crews are continuing to search by air and ground for Sands, the Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

“As of this time, Mr. Sands has not been found and no evidence of his current location has been discovered,” the department said. “The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting.”

Some ground crews were pulled off the mountain last week because of avalanche risks and dangerous trail conditions, a department spokesperson said. They have since revisited previously searched areas but with limited access to the summit due to the weather.