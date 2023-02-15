Jeremy Renner is ‘in the shop now, working on me’ as he provides peek at new show

A month after a snowplow accident left Jeremy Renner severely injured with multiple broken bones, the “Hawkeye” star is looking forward to a new chapter.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 52, on Wednesday provided fans with updates on his health and his upcoming Disney+ series “Rennervations.”

“Behind the scenes on #rennervations coming soon on @disneyplus around the world !,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of two people customizing a bus. “We are curing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing new show .... While I am in the shop now, working on me.”

He shared a similar update earlier this month, saying that the show would come as soon as he’s back on his feet.

“Rennervations” is a four-part reality series starring and executive produced by Renner. In it, the two-time Oscar nominee will travel across the world to create “unique purpose-built vehicles” to satisfy various communities’ needs. According to Disney, the project also will showcase Renner’s interests and skills as “a construction aficionado.”

Renner was hospitalized Jan. 1 for the severe wounds he received in the accident near his Lake Tahoe-area home on New Year’s Day. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported that Renner was trying to pull his truck out of the snow with the help of his adult nephew when he was crushed by his snowplow.

After Renner jumped out of the snowplow without setting the parking brake, the 14,000-pound vehicle began to roll toward his nephew. The actor attempted to board the moving plow and got “pulled under the left side track,” said a report from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

He was airlifted in critical condition and treated for his injuries. Authorities said he had “30 broken bones.” Renner, who was released from the hospital by Jan. 16, has kept fans in the loop on his recovery.

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.