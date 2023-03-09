Leslie Jones slams Tennessee’s anti-gay marriage bill: ‘We really going back huh?!’

Tennessee just keeps the anti-gay laws coming, and Leslie Jones has had enough.

Tennessee passed a bill Thursday that empowered government employees to deny marriage licenses to same-sex, interracial and interfaith couples based on the employees’ personal beliefs.

Shortly after the news broke, “Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones posted a screenshot of the headline with “WOW JUST WOW” written above the photo, and “We really going back huh?!” written underneath.

She captioned the post, “Wow I just can’t understand how is this stuff getting passed. What the f—?! It’s disgusting!”

The bill states that “a person shall not be required to solemnize a marriage if the person has an objection to solemnizing the marriage based on the person’s conscience or religious beliefs.”

The bill is the latest in a recent wave of anti-gay and anti-trans laws and comes a week after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill restricting drag shows or “adult cabaret performances” in public spaces. That new law includes “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest.” It is also now required that these performers must obtain a permit before getting paid to perform.

Lee signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors the same day.

The B-52’s are also speaking out against a slew of Republican-sponsored laws that affect the LGBTQ+ community.

“We, The B-52’s, are deeply concerned about the numerous new bills that promote transphobia and discrimination against transgender individuals and drag artists, which have been introduced in the United States,” the Georgia-based band tweeted Wednesday.

“We strongly denounce these bills and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community. It is unacceptable that in the 21st century, we are witnessing such blatant attempts to undermine the rights of individuals based on their gender identity and sexual orientation,” the statement continued. “These bills not only violate the fundamental human rights of the affected individuals but also perpetuate a toxic culture of hate and intolerance that has no place in our society.”

And just to really stick it to the man, the Texas country-punk band Vandoliers performed last week in Tennessee wearing dresses.

“F— a drag bill,” the band captioned an Instagram post that showed off their flannel frocks. “Gonna auction off the dresses we wore on stage in Tennessee tonight and donate the money to a couple of LGBTQ charities in this state. Details soon.”

“What is happening in Tennessee is a blatant attack on a marginalized class,” Vandoliers singer Josh Fleming told Rolling Stone. “We wanted to show all of our friends and fans in the LGBTQIA+ community our unwavering love and support. We see you, we stand with you, and we’ll fight alongside you.”