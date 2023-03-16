Retired celebrity stylist Law Roach is not ‘breaking up’ with Zendaya: ‘we are forever!’

Now-former celebrity stylist Law Roach has shut down those Zendaya rumors that began circulating after he announced his retirement Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, Roach set the record straight about his relationship with the Emmy-winning “Euphoria” star, who for years has been one of his most famous and faithful clients. Some speculated online that the dynamic fashion duo had a falling out that led to Roach’s departure from celebrity styling.

Not true, he says.

“So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever!” Roach tweeted on Wednesday.

“She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

On Tuesday, Roach stunned the fashion world by announcing via Instagram that he has ended his career as a stylist to the stars. Over the course of nearly a decade, Roach has collaborated with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Ariana Grande, Kerry Washington, Hunter Schafer, Megan Thee Stallion, Priyanka Chopra, Celine Dion, Keke Palmer and of course, Zendaya — whom he began styling when she was 13 and helped transform into red-carpet royalty.

“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” Roach said Tuesday.

“Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

In an interview with Vogue published Wednesday, Roach elaborated on his decision to leave the celebrity stylist industry and clarified that he is not “retiring from fashion” entirely. On the contrary, Roach just kicked off his next chapter with flair by making his modeling debut at Wednesday’s Boss fashion show in Miami.

“I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative,” Roach told Vogue. “What I’m retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people. That’s what I’m retiring from, yeah.”

Since posting his farewell statement on Instagram, Roach has received an “overwhelming” amount of love and support from his longtime collaborators, friends and colleagues. While working as a celebrity stylist, Roach tended to prioritize his clients over his “own health and happiness,” he told Vogue.

“I was riding in the car and I made a decision,” he continued.

“I said: ‘You know what, I’ve done everything I wanted to do in this career. I’ve received all the awards, the accolades, I’ve changed people’s lives ... And I just feel like, I’ve had enough.’ ... So that Instagram post wasn’t a PR stunt. It was really me giving myself the grace to say: It’s okay. You can do something else.”