T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach show off their ‘true love’ weeks after he settles divorce

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are showing off their “true love” on the ‘Gram.

The former “GMA3” co-anchors, whose alleged extramarital affair captured headlines last year, stepped out over the weekend to attend a football game at his alma mater, the University of Arkansas. Holmes, 46, shared several photos of the couple canoodling on the sidelines while rooting for the Razorbacks. Robach, 50, was pictured donning the team colors: a red satin blouse and black leather shorts.

Robach shared a photo of their reserved seats in the stands with the caption: “Hog for a night. Dawg for life. #truelove.”

The broadcast journalists left ABC News in January after photos were leaked in November that hinted the co-anchors were more than just colleagues. Holmes and Robach were co-hosts of the daily program “GMA3: What You Need to Know” since 2020 and regularly appeared on “Good Morning America.” The network launched an internal investigation after Daily Mail published cozy candid shots of the two enjoying time together in New York while they were both still married to other people.

“After several conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a representative for the news division said in a January statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Months after their ABC News exit, the couple broke their Instagram silence by sharing matching black-and-white photos of their training gear. “#NYCMarathon2023,” Holmes and Robach wrote in their respective captions. Before the alleged cheating scandal unfolded nearly a year ago, the “GMA3: What You Need to Know” anchors bonded over their shared love for fitness and marathons. In 2022 they shared their running tour of London with their “Good Morning” audience. The comment sections on many of their “GMA3” appearances are filled with remarks about the co-anchors’ palpable chemistry.

It’s unclear whether Holmes and Robach started dating before or after they separated from their partners; although Robach is still legally married to actor Andrew Shue, they reportedly split in summer 2022. Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, an attorney and former Roc Nation chief of staff, on Dec. 28, 2022, after 12 years of marriage.

Earlier this month, Holmes and Fiebig agreed on a divorce settlement. Though details of the agreement were unclear, it was confirmed by The Times via New York County Supreme Court records. Attorneys for Holmes and Fiebig did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

Aside from the ABC fallout, Robach and Holmes have continued training and running together. They have also been seen stepping out together in public during vacations in Puerto Vallarta and motorcycle rides through New York City, apparently uninterested in hiding their relationship status. (Holmes, however, still has his Instagram comments disabled.)

ABC News announced in May that correspondents Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would take over co-anchoring “GMA3,” replacing Holmes and Robach.

Times staff writers Christi Carras and Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.