Kimberly Perry is embarking on a new journey amid the Band Perry hiatus: motherhood

Kimberly Perry, lead singer of the Band Perry, announced she is expecting her first child.

Kimberly Perry has taken a break from her band, but she’ll soon have her hands full with a little one.

The singer, part of the country music trio the Band Perry, announced Thursday that she and husband Johnny Costello are expecting their first child together. In an Instagram post where she’s posing next to Costello and cradling her baby bump, Perry shared “the best news.”

“I’m OVERFLOWING WITH JOY to share that Johnny and I are expecting our first baby in late August!!,” she captioned her photo.

The pair of musicians secretly wed in June 2021, according to People. Perry wrote in an Instagram post shared earlier this month that she met Costello in Dallas “and married him at midnight in Vegas 8 months later.”

The “If I Die Young” singer’s pregnancy news comes weeks after she and brother bandmates Reid and Neil Perry said on social media that their trio will “take a creative break as a group” to focus on separate projects.

The Grammy-nominated group released its self-titled debut album in 2010. Most recently the group released the single “NITE SWIM” in 2019.

Perry said on Instagram that she is “in awe of the Creator’s plan” and that having a family was something she has longed for.

“As a woman and as an artist, I’ve always felt like I had to make a choice between growing my career and growing life,” she wrote. “But YALL - I’m doin’ em both at the SAME TIME!!”

Perry said she will keep followers updated on “BB Costello news as we get it” and expressed excitement “to welcome this little bundle of love to our world.”

In the comments section, soon-to-be uncle Neil Perry wrote, “love y’all! so frickin excited.”