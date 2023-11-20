Advertisement
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are expecting a baby, she reveals during concert

Suki Waterhouse smiles at a gala and clasps her hands as Robert Pattinson, behind her, puts one arm around her waist
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson, seen at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City, confirmed they were dating in 2019.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Suki Waterhouse revealed onstage in Mexico City that she is expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson.

During the “Daisy Jones & the Six” actor-singer‘s performance at the 2023 Corona Capital Festival over the weekend, Waterhouse told the audience, “I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today, because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” according to a video posted to X.

She pointed to her baby bump — visible under her sequined rose-gold mini-dress and furry jacket — as the crowd erupted in screams.

“I’m not sure if it’s working,” she added.

Representatives for Waterhouse and Pattinson did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

Rumors of Waterhouse’s pregnancy have swirled for weeks, amid her festival-season performance schedule that has included shows at Austin City Limits in Texas and All Things Go in Maryland.

Waterhouse, 31, and Pattinson, 37, have been linked since 2018 and confirmed their relationship the following year. The pair have remained mostly private about their romance, appearing together at red-carpet events but opting not to share any personal dish on social media.

In 2019, Pattinson — a veteran of a very high-profile relationship with former co-star Kristen Stewart — explained their privacy to the Sunday Times of London, saying, “If you let people in, it devalues what love is.”

“If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude,” the “Twilight” and “The Batman” actor continued. “If you put up a wall it ends up better.”

Ealier this year, Waterhouse shared how happy she has been with Pattinson over the past nearly five years, commenting that she still gets “incredibly excited when I see his name pop up (on my phone) or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me.”

“We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious,” she added.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times on the Fast Break entertainment news team. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he wrote award-winning features. His work can also be found at his hometown newspaper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, Voice of San Diego and San Diego Reader.

