Meghan Trainor made a profane comment about teachers. Now she is takin’ it back after TikTok backlash

Meghan Trainor’s lips are moving to apologize to teachers after her comment about educators went viral over the weekend.

In an episode of her “Workin’ On It” podcast released earlier this month, the “Made You Look” singer and her guest, YouTube star Trisha Paytas, shared their thoughts on schooling.

“Everyone on TikTok is like, ‘This is what it’s like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.’ I was like, ‘f— all that,’” said Trainor.

Agreeing with Trainor, Paytas said the home-schooling route can also keep kids safe from “mean” classmates and teachers.

“Teachers, that was my trauma,” Paytas said.

“F— teachers,” Trainor added.

Educators on TikTok did not take too kindly to the Grammy winner’s shade. One user and former teacher called Trainor’s comment “ignorant and damaging.” Other educators spoke about their efforts to make school a safe, “fun and memorable” space for children and how the singer’s comments were frustrating.

TikTok user @galsgotmoxie responded to Trainor’s comment by sharing her perspective on being a teacher who has worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and amid school shootings across the nation.

“Meghan’s right, parents do send their kids to school with bulletproof backpacks and who do you think is expected to use their body as a shield during the moments where those backpacks are necessary?” @galsgotmoxie asked. “The teachers. This tells me, you know it’s bad, Meghan. Bad enough that you’re willing to use your money and resources to try to avoid it.”

She added: “Educators have been through a lot recently so to hear such a mean, out-of-touch take from somebody with such a big platform is really disappointing.”

On Sunday, Trainor replied to @galsgotmoxie’s TikTok with an apology video.

“I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific,” she said, “ and what all of us have to go through, especially teachers, is not normal and not OK.”

Trainor explained that she “got angry” with teachers because she, husband Daryl Sabara and Paytas were “bullied by some teachers” growing up. She said her comment wasn’t meant for “all teachers.”

“I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid,” she continued. “They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I am just so sorry.”

The singer’s apology video was met with mixed reactions — some users dismissed her obscene comment as a mistake and others questioned what steps the singers would take to support teachers.

“We can all agree that the education system is broken and needs reform,” said one TikTok user. “However, us teachers deserve respect as the absolute bare minimum.”

Trainor shares a 2-year-old son Riley with Sabara. They are expecting a a second baby boy, as revealed on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”