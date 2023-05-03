Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Teyana Taylor sneaked chicken nuggets into the Met Gala and everyone was jealous

Teyana Taylor wears a sparkly silver gown, sunglasses and a fishnet veil on the Met Gala carpet
Teyana Taylor attends the 2023 Met Gala in New York.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Teyana Taylor sneaked chicken nuggets and French fries into this year’s Met Gala — and the internet is eating it up.

Pusha T — who was seated next to Taylor at the fashion event — posted multiple videos Monday of his fellow musician enjoying a meal from Chik-fil-A, which she had smuggled inside New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and poured onto her fancy Met Gala plate. In the footage, the “Gonna Love Me” hitmaker serenely munches on her food as Usher (yes, Usher) smiles and peers over her shoulder.

“@teyanataylor is embarrassing me,” Pusha T joked on his Instagram story. “She brought @chicfilausa to the #MetGala. I want her away from me... #HARLEM.”

Advertisement

“@usher tried to stop her...” the rapper quipped on the next slide.

Jeremy Pope llega a la gala del Instituto del Vestido del Museo Metropolitano de Arte para celebrar la inauguración de la exposición "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" el lunes 1 de mayo de 2023 en Nueva York.(Foto Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Opinion

Abcarian: Why the Met Gala’s wild tribute to Karl Lagerfeld was serious business

The Metropolitan Museum’s extravaganza of Karl Lagerfeld pearls, tweed, camellias and leather has more to do with what you’re wearing than you think.

Before sitting down to her personal meal, the actor and singer graced the Met Gala carpet in a sparkly, form-fitting suit dress designed by Thom Browne.

This isn’t the first time Taylor has packed her own dinner for the Met Gala. In 2022, she came prepared with chicken nuggets and a biscuit from another major restaurant chain.

“Last year ... I came here. I was hungry,” she told E! News on the red carpet that evening. “This year, I took care of that. I got some Popeye’s in my bag. ... You better not tell nobody.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Glenn Close attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Entertainment & Arts

Backless Bad Bunny, bedazzled Lil Nas X and more: The best fashion of Met Gala 2023

The fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is a showcase for celebrity couture. Here are the best looks from the 2023 edition.

Other celebrities have also spoken out about the food offerings — or lack thereof — at the Met Gala. On Instagram, “Nope” star Keke Palmer shared a photo of her plate of assorted veggies and corn and wrote, “This is why they don’t show y’all the food ... I’m just playinnnn.”

Lizzo also spoke out on Instagram about the food and beverage and the long lines ahead of the main event, recalling how the staff was “being really stingy with the liquor” the last time she went. The “Good as Hell” singer later posted a picture of herself eating some french fries in her black-and-white Met Gala gown.

“I was like, ‘B—? Can we get some chairs or some drinks or some hors d’oeuvres?’” Lizzo said, according to Cosmopolitan.

“He was like, ‘Red or white wine? And I was like, ‘Tequila! Do you know what I’ve been through? Do you know how many hours I’ve been in this corset? How long I’ve been in these damn shoes? Tequila!’”

Alexis Ohanian rubs Serena Williams' pregnant belly on the Met Gala carpet. Both are dressed in black-and-white formal attire

Entertainment & Arts

Serena Williams brought a surprise guest to the Met Gala: A little one on the way

Serena Williams revealed at the 2023 Met Gala that she is pregnant. It will be the second child for her and her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

According to Vogue, the 2023 Met Gala menu — catered by Olivier Cheng — featured “chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraîche, and truffle snow, followed by Ōra King salmon with vegetable nage, asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish — all served on vintage china.”

Cheng described the dinner as an homage to late German designer and Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019 and was the inspiration for this year’s Met Gala theme.

“This menu was designed to honor the late fashion icon and pay homage to his favorite foods and global palate,” Cheng told Vogue.

“These dishes were created to maintain seasonality while using some of his favorite ingredients, such as king salmon. There is a sophisticated elegance to these pairings, one we feel that he would have truly enjoyed.”

After Pusha T revealed her Met Gala secret, tons of fans praised Taylor on social media for her dietary resourcefulness.

“Teyana Taylor was the smart one,” one person tweeted. “Did you see the hot mess dinner menu All that money donated and they serve pea soup cold!”

“ND THIS IS WHY I Love @TEYANATAYLOR lol,” another person tweeted. “Bless that place with the lords chicken baby!”

Entertainment & ArtsMusicFashion
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement