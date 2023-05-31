Alec Baldwin has hip replacement surgery after feeling ‘intense chronic pain’

Alec Baldwin underwent hip replacement surgery Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, the actor’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, shared his health update by posting a photo with him smiling in a hospital bed.

“Alec got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary,” she wrote in the Tuesday post. “We have been through so much together…as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life.”

Alec Baldwin’s representatives did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for further comment.

The 65-year-old Emmy winner’s surgery comes a month after prosecutors dropped criminal charges against him for fatally shooting “Rust” film cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set in 2021.

Hilaria Baldwin, a yoga instructor and entrepreneur, also made headlines in 2020 for admitting she was “a white girl” after claiming Spanish ancestry for years. She’s been a fierce advocate for her husband, whom she wed in 2012, and their ever-expanding family. The couple welcomed their seventh child in 2022. Earlier this month, Ireland Baldwin, the actor’s daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger, made the “30 Rock” alum and the “L.A. Confidential” Oscar winner first-time grandparents.

Hilaria Baldwin on Tuesday also thanked the doctors, nurses, physical therapist and “the other amazing people who so generously are bringing” Baldwin “safely through” his recovery.

Among the well wishes to Baldwin in the comments, the actor took a moment to recognize his wife: “And you. Thanks to you..,” he wrote.

In a February post celebrating the 12th anniversary of their meeting, Hilaria Baldwin marked the occasion with a separate heartfelt tribute.

“What a journey we have had been through, to, in, and around and continuing…every emotional place I don’t think either one of us could have ever predicted,” she wrote. “But here we are…still standing, surrounded by all of you amazing humans, our tiny babes…and together. In it with you, Alec…I’m here, we are here…never alone.”

