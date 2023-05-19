Ireland Baldwin shares photos of childbirth, newborn daughter for ‘when she back talks’

Ireland Baldwin introduced her newborn daughter, Holland, to the world this week.

And her mind is now on parenting.

The model and only child of first-time grandparents Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger posted a photo of her childbirth to Instagram on Friday where she is seen lying in a bathtub with wires streaming from her pregnant belly into a monitor. While managing to carry a small can of Sprite, Baldwin appears to be asleep as she leans her head against a rolled towel.

“The photo I’m going to show my daughter when she back talks,” Baldwin cheekily wrote in the caption.

The day before, Baldwin had announced her child’s birth with a separate photo of herself carrying her swaddled daughter alongside her boyfriend, RAC, a Portuguese musician and record producer whose real name is André Allen Anjos. “Holland,” she wrote with a pink heart emoji, confirming her daughter’s name.

Ireland’s stepmother, Hilaria Baldwin, who in September gave birth to her seventh child with Alec Baldwin, greeted the newborn with a photo of her and Alec with their children, and wrote, “All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here!!! Congratulations to the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre. We love you so very much!”

“holland!!!!!!!” exclaimed Ireland’s cousin Hailey Bieber with a row of heart eye emojis beneath the original post. Ireland’s uncle, Billy Baldwin, added, “Welcome to the world Baby Girl Holland. We love you.”

Other high-profile figures joined the well wishes in the comment section, with Rumer Willis, who gave birth to her daughter last month, greeting Holland by writing, “Omg omg hi sweet girl—we can’t wait to squeeze you,” along with heart eye emojis. “OMG YAYYYYYY CONGRATSSSSS MAMA,” wrote singer Megan Trainor. And model Ashley Graham commented, “congrats mom & dad!!”

On Friday, Baldwin, 27, also shared a photo from her Instagram story of herself lying in bed with her eyes shut, and wrote, “Mother of 1 day old. Brain rot ... wearing adult diapers.”

After announcing her pregnancy in December, Baldwin shared a vulnerable message on social media about her difficulties with pregnancy during which she felt “unmotivated,” “exhausted” and “alone.”

“Pregnancy is hard. It takes so much out of you. I wasn’t ready for that,” she wrote, noting the toll on both “my mind and my body.”

“Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into a high gear,” she said, possibly referring to her cardiophobia, which is an anxiety disorder that causes people physical sensations such as chest pains and heart palpitations, along with fears of having a heart attack and dying. “I’ve struggled to adapt to these changes. Bodily sensations. Pains and aches.”

She closed her statement by clarifying that “none of this reflects on how excited I am to be her mom” and added that “it’s okay to admit how hard and scary it can be.”