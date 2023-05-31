Janelle Monáe announces the Age of Pleasure North American tour dates

Janelle Monáe will visit 26 cities in the U.S. and Canada for the unfettered Age of Pleasure North American tour.

Janelle Monáe is taking “The Age of Pleasure” on the road.

On the poster for the North American tour for Monáe’s fourth studio album, they stand topless in a straw hat with their long braids covering their breasts and a cheeky hand sliding down their black track shorts.

This latest tour comes five years after Monáe toured for 2018’s “Dirty Computer.” The performer has amped up the sensuality for their latest trek to 26 cities in the U.S. and Canada, with dates from Aug. 30 to Oct. 18.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the “Pynk” singer discussed how weathering the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her to better appreciate community, a theme that inspired “The Age of Pleasure,” which is due June 9 (6/9, if you’re nasty).

“[I]t’s beautiful that I have a title called ‘The Age of Pleasure’ because it actually re-centers me. It’s not about an album anymore. I’ve changed my whole f— lifestyle,” Monáe told Rolling Stone.

Fans have recently taken note of Monáe’s scantily clad looks as a departure from their previous, more buttoned-up style. But Monáe said — bluntly — that they found it liberating.

“I’m much happier when my titties are out and I can run around free,” she said.

Ahead of the album drop, Monáe debuted a single on May 11 called “Lipstick Lover” with a risqué accompanying video that features bare bottoms and chests, sex toys and what appears to be an orgy. The video caused so much uproar, Monáe released a “clean” version of the video Tuesday. The original amassed more than 1.7 million views on YouTube.

“After much back and forth and private court dates i decided to release the sinsored ‘clean virgin’ of ‘Lipstick Lover’ against my will!” the queer actor tweeted. “I added 100 more pixels by hand so y’all bet not sneak and watch the original.” The original video is still on her YouTube channel.

Monáe’s performance at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Oct. 18 will be the last stop on the tour. Information about additional tour dates can be found here. Artist presale tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. General audience tickets will go up June 7 at 10 a.m.