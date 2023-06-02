Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts’ wedding ceremony served camp — literally

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts, pictured at a New York Fashion Week event, tied the knot in May.

“Booksmart” star Beanie Feldstein and producer Bonnie-Chance Roberts’ wedding vows came with a side of s’mores.

The couple tied the knot in a two-day, summer-camp-themed ceremony in the Hudson Valley in May, Feldstein and Roberts revealed in several joint Instagram posts Thursday.

“‘As every fairytale comes real...’” read the caption of one post showing a collection of photos of the newlyweds at the altar and on the dance floor.

Other photos show Feldstein in her white Gucci wedding gown with lace sleeves and Roberts in a black Bode blazer embroidered with a hot air balloon, stars and a crescent moon.

In an interview with Vogue published Friday, Feldstein said the ceremony’s outdoor and rustic nature was inspired by “our happy place together.” The “Lady Bird” actor told the magazine that she grew up going to summer camp and that her family has a history of finding love in those childhood spaces.

“To get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming,” she said.

According to Vogue, Feldstein met Roberts in London when she auditioned for the 2019 film “How to Build a Girl,” on which Roberts was a producer.

On June 24, 2022 (Feldstein’s birthday), Roberts proposed. “Happy Birthday @beaniefeldstein,” she captioned her Instagram post. “I do, too!”

The couple has been spotted at several high-profile events, including fashion events for luxury brands Rodarte and Gucci earlier this year.

Would it really be a summer-camp wedding without sappy moments with best pals?

Vogue reported that Feldstein’s co-stars and friends Ben Platt, Sarah Paulson and Kaitlyn Dever were present for her nuptials. “How to Build a Girl” writer Caitlin Moran also reportedly raised a toast to the couple.

Adding to the summer-camp feel of the wedding, Vogue reported, were embroidered bandanna napkins, personalized pins and friendship bracelets at every table — all provided by female vendors.